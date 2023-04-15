Bobcats complete the fourth week of spring football









Garret Becker Football

4/15/2023 Bill Lambert Offense, defense both shine in the second full-length scrimmage of the spring

BOZEMAN, Montana With four of his team’s five weeks of spring football drills in the rearview mirror, Montana State Head Coach Brent Vigen remains pleased with his team’s progress and performance. “I thought the guys fought well,” Vigen said after Saturday’s scrimmage that lasted just over 90 runs. “We’re in this phase of the spring ball, four weeks into it, the hunger and that energy is still there. I think our guys understand very well that this spring is about improvement and development, and that’s from the top down. They understand what the spring ball is all about if you’re a three year old vet playing in the fourth year you’ve got time to get better and if you’re a young dude now’s the time to take those steps forward, to to fail and succeed and do it all over again.” MSU’s passing game was clearly visible on Saturday. Tommy Mellott completed seven of his 11 attempts for 75 yards, and his backup, Jordan Reed , completed six of his 11 throws for 74 yards. He had the only touchdown pass of the day and only interception. Clevan Thoms Jr. caught four balls, Ty McCullouch three, and Lonyatta Alexander Jr. And Derrick Swift each two. “One area we’re taking guys into is that recipient group,” Vigen said. “Junior Alexander and Ty McCullouch had the chance to make some plays, and did. Clevan Thomas had a bit more chances, I know he was with us last year but we are delighted to get him back. That group just keeps coming.” Bobcat running backs gained 151 yards on the ground, which Vigen said was a credit to the offensive line’s work. “What is clear up front is that we have more and more guys who are game ready, and that is without Jacob Kettles go through bouncy ball, without Titan Fleischman going through. That progress, coupled with working with a new coach four weeks later, has been very positive.” The Bobcat defenders made several big plays. Safety Ryan Ortt intercepted a pass while defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV had two sacks and another half tackle for loss. “On the defensive side, we continue to build our depth,” said Vigen. “These chances are invaluable. We don’t tackle a whole group during the week so we have to come here and tackle the football. I thought we did better overall today. You’re talking about that core in the middle, linebackers, and safety in particular, is an important part.” Montana State wraps up spring drills with two practices this week and the Sonny Holland Classic spring scrimmage on Saturday, April 22 at Bobcat Stadium. “That chance this Saturday to be here in a game setting is really important,” said Vigen. HAST: Marquis Johnson 11-64-0, Elijah Elliott 11-59-0, Jared White 25-07, Chance Wilson 21-5-2, Garret Coon 3-6-0.

TO FIT: Tommy Mellott 7-11-0.75.0; Jordan Reed 6-11-1, 74, 1; Chance Wilson 2-7-0.34.0; Luke Abshire 1-8-0, 19, 0.

RECEIVED: Clev Thomas Jr. 4-39-0, Ty McCullouch 3-54-0, Lonyatta Alexander Jr. 2-19-1, Derrick Swift 2-21-0, Taco Dowler 22-01, Jared White 1-1-0, Taylor Williams 1-2-0, Zachary Dodson-Green 1-20-0.

FIELD GOALS: (in parentheses) Casey Kautzman 52.35; Miles Sansted 25.38,(40b)

DEFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS: Ryan Ortt 1 Int; Kenneth Eiden IV 2.5 TL, 2 bags, 1 rush; Simon Woodard 2 pb; McCade O’Reilly 0.5 TL; Jake Vigen 1 TL; Tyson Potter 1 blocked staircase; Cole Bullock 1 QBH; Level Prize Jr. 1 pb; Nick Corom 1 bag; Zac Crews 1 bag, Brock steel 1 TL. #GoCatsGo

