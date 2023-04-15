American women by nine past Czech Republic in world ice hockey semifinals | Ice hockey





Captain Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel and Tessa Janecke each scored twice, and the United States secured their tournament record of 22nd in the women’s world hockey gold medal game with a 9-1 loss to the Czech Republic on Saturday. The win sets up another showdown with cross-border rival Canada in Sunday’s championship game. Canada, which beat Sweden 3-2 in overtime in the quarter-finals and beat Switzerland 5-1 in Saturday’s other semi-final. Canada (5-0) topped the Group A standings after a 4-3 shootout victory over the Americans on Monday. With nine titles to Canada’s 12, the USA (5-1) has never missed a gold medal game in tournament history, and will look to regain the title after losing to Canada in each of the past two finals. Sophomore coach John Wroblewski’s decision to modify an aging roster has paid off so far, with a mix of veterans Knight and Kessel and youngsters Janecke and Caroline Harvey filling the scoresheet against the Czechs. The 33-year-old Knight also added an assist to raise her Team USA world championship record to 98 points. The 20-year-old Harvey scored and added four assists to bring her team-leading tournament total to 13 points. The 22-year-old Janecke now has three goals and six points in her tournament debut. Cayla Barnes had three assists while Abbey Murphey and Abby Roque also scored. Aerin Frankel stopped 14 shots to improve her tournament record to 4-1. American forward Amanda Kessel (28) celebrates scoring a goal against the Czech Republic with forward Hilary Knight (21) and defender Caroline Harvey (4) in the first period at CAA Center. Photo: Dan Hamilton/USA Today Sports Adela Sapovalivova scored for the Czechs, who are making their Group A debut in the tournament after winning their first tournament bronze medal last year. This was the second year in a row that the Czechs lost to the USA in the semifinals, after a 10-1 decision in last year’s tournament in Denmark. Blanka Skodova stopped 15 shots and was pulled after Murphy led the Americans 4–0 at 8:13 of the second period. Katerina Zechovska allowed five goals on 26 shots. With the USA leading 1-0 after the first period, Knight scored twice in the space of 1:28 during a second period in which the Americans scored five times. Barnes set up Knight’s first goal to convert a 2-on-1 break 4:22 into the period. Knight then made it 3-0 with a power play goal in which she tapped in Harvey’s shot from the left. Knight is making her 13th World Cup appearance and has five goals in six tournament matches, marking the eighth time she has scored at least five. It is also the eighth time she has posted a minimum of nine points. The US and Canada have played for gold in 20 of the previous 21 tournaments, with the exception of 2019, when the Americans defeated Finland 3-2 in a shootout after the Finns defeated Canada in the semifinals. Canada is the two-time defending champion, ending the US run of five titles in a row with a 3-2 OT win over the US in 2021 in Calgary. Canada defeated the US 2-1 in the final in Denmark last year. The Canadians are also the defending champions after beating the Americans 3-2 at the 2022 Beijing Games.

