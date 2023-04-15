Tech drops slugfest to No. 18 Baylor





Next game: Baylor 16-04-2023 | 12 o’clock ESPN+ April 16 (Sun) / 12 noon Baylor LUBBOCK, Texas Texas Tech dropped a wire-to-wire slugfest that tied the series with No. 18 Baylor, 16-11, Saturday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field. The Red Raiders (19-16, 3-8 Big 12) battled twice to tie the game after trailing 8-2 early in the game, but a seventh-inning top five runs for No. 18 Baylor ( 32-10, 3-5 Big 12) would tie the series. Despite the loss, centerfielder Arrian Villa shined and went 3-for-3 with a career-high five RBIs. Tech also saw the biggest crowd of the season for today’s Saturday afternoon game (781). Today, it was the Bears who struck first in the top of the opening frame, scoring four points culminating in a three-point shot from Shaylon Govan. The Red Raiders reacted with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first inning, thanks to doubles by Kailey Wyckoff and Alanna Barrraza and a Villa single. Baylor hit back right away with a four-run second inning to take an 8–2 lead. Erna Karlin came in in the second and fired scoreless frames in the third and fourth to keep the Bears at bay. Villa got in hand again in the bottom of the third and hit a three-run homer over the center field wall to cut Tech to within three, 8-5. After Carlin’s second scoreless frame, the Red Raiders tied the game at eight in the bottom of the fourth. Riley love kicked off the scoring with a double down the left field line to score Gabriel Rawls , who reached on an infield single. Maddie Saven used a groundout to move Love to third base and set it up Makinzy Herzog for an RBI sacrifice fly. Wyckoff ended the three-run inning with a solo home run to right that tied the game. A trio of hits and a hit batter would enable Baylor to score three runs in the top of the fifth; Tech reclaimed the lead, however, as singles by Villa and Love brought the Red Raiders within one, 10-9. After a leadoff homer in the top of the sixth, Tech benefited from a pair of walks and hits by Herzog and Demi Elder to tie the game again at 11. Sage Hoover (14-2) checked in the circle and soon got the bases loaded on two hits and a single. The right hand would walk in a run before Ana Watson hit a grand slam to set up the 16-11 final. RyLee Crandall (12-4) earned the win after pitching 6.1 innings in which Tech produced 11 runs on 12 hits and five walks. Dariana Orme checked in and recorded the last two outs to secure the win for the Bears. Next one The Red Raiders and Bears will both battle it out for the series victory in tomorrow’s Sunday Finals. The first throw is scheduled for 12 noon

