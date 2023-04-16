A Q&A with Newburyport tennis star Caroline Schulson

Q: Your high school record is 42-0. Is there pressure to go undefeated and keep your number 1 position?

A: It definitely gives me something to work towards and focus on every match. Even if the competition may not be the best, that’s my challenge, to keep that record. [The No. 1 ranking] is definitely something I am proud of and always want to keep. Personally, I don’t really look at rankings or get too caught up in them because I know sometimes it’s just not good for you to do that. But knowing that people will give me the best of themselves certainly challenges me not to hold back.

Get sports headlines The latest sports headlines from The Globe delivered to your inbox every morning.

Q: How do you feel your game has improved since last spring?

A: I worked a lot more on and off my serve, so a lot more net points to develop my game and use high school tennis as a way to improve that. Summer is a great time for tournaments. My sister [Ellie] and I played in the ITA. It is a circuit with up and coming college players and college players playing in various tournaments across the US. We went to Florida twice, we went to North Carolina and there was one in Boston. I played in those games as well as USTA games.

Q: In November, you signed your national letter of intent to attend and play Quinnipiac. What was that decision about?

A: My biggest thing was I wanted to play Division 1, but on top of that I want to go into nursing so my options were pretty limited because of how tough that major is and the time that goes into the tennis aspect. Coach Paula [Miller], the coach at Quinnipiac, comforted me and told me I could do both and she would support me through it all. I felt the best connection and vibes with her compared to other schools.

Q: This spring marks the second season for your mother, John Schulson, coaching the Newburyports girls tennis team. What was it like sharing your high school experience with her?

A: It’s nice that she’s the coach. I know a lot of girls like her being there because she’s more of a mother figure than a coach. She gets serious at times, but it’s a really fun vibe that the game has been able to learn and grow with her on and off the field. My mom and I are like best friends so it’s great that she’s here. Sometimes we get into fights with each other, but that’s just because we’re the same person. She doesn’t play tennis, but she watches it a lot through my sister and I.

Newburyport’s Caroline Schulson (second from left) listens as her mother and coach, Jana, introduces her players before a game vs. Triton. Jim Davis/Globe staff

Q: Your sister is a sophomore on the Furman women’s team. What advice did she give you?

A: She told me to just publish it all because this is my senior year of high school. That goes for tennis and life in general. She always tells me how big the jump is to go from junior tennis to college tennis, so this summer will definitely be very intense to prepare. It certainly helps to have her help because she knows what it takes.

Q: How does this year’s Newburyport team compare to last year’s state championship team?

A: After we won last year, many girls have taken up the sport even more and have shown how much they care. Throughout the summer and leading up to this season, many girls have put in a lot of work to improve their game and their strokes. It was really cool to see them get passionate about the sport and want to improve themselves in the off-season. I think we were better than last year. We have such a good group of girls and we all get along so well so it’s easy to connect and work together.

Caroline Schulson of Newburyport is looking for a second straight state championship. Jim Davis/Globe staff

With only one newcomer to the starting lineup, experience has been the recipe for success for the BC High boys team during the 4-0 start.

sophomore Chris Curran (first singles) and juniors Charlie scared (second singles) and Ethan Holson (third singles) returned to the lineup while senior Charlie Loverin and sophomores Ryan Berns are back at the first doubles. Senior Matt O’Connell and junior Sam Kesler have joined forces in the second doubles match.

The only new man in the lineup is Sam Kessler, coach Lance Hutchinson said. Everyone else played most of the games last year, so most of them are quite experienced and they are very good players.

Happy as Hutchinson was with the Eagles’ start, he said the team expects tougher competition with games against St. Johns Prep, Wellesley and St. Johns Shrewsbury ahead.

It was a good start to the season, but it’s a small sample and we have a lot of challenging games ahead of us, said Hutchinson. Hopefully we can improve on last year; that’s what we were trying to do. I am optimistic about this group. We just have to improve every day.

Fueled by a semi-final loss to Lincoln-Sudbury in last year’s state Division 1 semi-finals, the Winchester girls’ team have won each of their first six matches 5-0.

Junior Kaitlyn Tan (first singles) and senior Claire Lupien (third singles) bring a lot of experience while freshmen Daryana Skobeleva shined on second singles. Senior Abbie Wilson and junior Amy Lyons have teamed up in the first doubles match while coach Greg Lowder has relied on a mix of girls to play in the second doubles, including juniors pierce Siena And Catie Kotwickiand freshmen Andrea Bilic.

We always have a special group and this year is no different, Lowder said. They are good for each other, they support each other on and off the field and they push each other in terms of our team runs.

Lowder said his focus at the start of the season was on creating a close bond between his players before they go on holiday in April.

We need every girl to care more about the team than anything else, he said. And they do. They love being part of the group.