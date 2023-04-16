Han (-3) finishes top 10 at Weather-Shortened Roar-EE Invitational





KINGSTON, NY The Columbia men’s golf team hosted the Roar-EE Invitational at Wiltwyck Golf Club on Saturday. Junior Nathan Hahn got a round of 3-under-par 69 and finished tied for sixth place. Originally scheduled for 36 holes, the tournament was eventually cut short by thunderstorms and persistent lightning near the golf course. With only a few holes left in round two, the horn sounded like lightning at 4:42 p.m. ET. After waiting nearly two hours for conditions to improve, tournament officials had to call off the second round after another lightning strike at approximately 6:25 p.m. “This was a good test today in tough conditions,” said Columbia’s Director of Golf Rich Muller said. “I think this prepares us well for the Ivy League Championship next week. “It is always fun and always a privilege to host tournaments and provide opportunities for other teams to compete with us. Working with big clubs like Wiltwyck, Rolling Green and Lake Placid has made it a first class experience for all our Attendees.” Congratulations to our top finishers today at the Roar-EE Invitational Nathan Hahn : -3 (69)

Wyatt McGovern : -1 (71)#RoarLionRoar pic.twitter.com/bASqDsjhGD — Columbia Men’s Golf Team (@CULionsMGolf) April 15, 2023 Han started the day with four birdies and a bogey for his opening round 69. The junior teed off on first and posted his first red number on the par-5 second. He also birdied the par-5 in seventh before reaching 4-under in the round with birdies on the 163-yard 11th and the short 320-yard, par-4 13th. A bogey at 18 was his only blemish. Han’s first nine of the second round began with birdies on second and par-4 fourth. In the end, he would put up three birdies and three bogeys for an even-par 36 out the side. The Somers junior then caught fire on the back, birdied 10, 11 and 12 to jump to 6-under for the tournament and come within one shot of the lead. He was on the 16th when lightning interrupted play. Wyatt McGovern posted five birdies and four bogeys for a 1-under 71. He rallied with birdies on 15 and 17 to get back into the red. The sophomore then started his second round with a birdie in the second before scoring the par-5 seventh and short par-4 15th to reach 3-under for the tournament and climb into the top 10. However, with the cancellation of round two, McGovern finished in 17th place. The Lions were 4-under as a team going through their second round and had moved up to fifth place, but finished seventh in the team competition due to the weather. Columbia is now preparing for the 2023 Ivy League Championship, which takes place this coming weekend, April 21-23, at Stanwich Golf Club in Greenwich, Connecticut. FOLLOW THE LIONS: Follow @CULionsMGolf for the latest on men’s golf in ColumbiaFacebook,TwitterAndInstagramand on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2023/4/15/mens-golf-han-3-finishes-top-10-at-weather-shortened-roar-ee-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related