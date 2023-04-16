Dumped National Family and Franchise Cricket Contract – Trent Boult
New Zealand pacemaker Trent Boult made a bold decision when he failed to sign a central contract with New Zealand Cricket to become a freelance cricketer. In an interview with the Times of India, Boult revealed that the move will allow him to spend more time with his family. The left arm bowler has played for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, the Mumbai Indians Emirates in ILT20 and is currently playing for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.
Boult said cricketers have lives off the field and family circumstances greatly influence decisions. He stated: “Things happen off the pitch for cricketers, like getting married and having children. Circumstances change. I have three young boys that I haven’t seen much of. I can now choose when I can be with them.”
When asked how his life as a freelance player has changed, Boult claimed it’s almost the same. He revealed that he enjoys his time with the Rajasthan Royals and enjoys the challenge of playing for a new franchise. Boult has been a real force for the Royals with the new ball, taking 16 scalps in as many games last year and five wickets from three games in the current edition.
The 33-year-old further claimed that franchise cricket has no pressure on him and that he enjoys the experience that comes with playing globally. He stated: “There is no real pressure. They are just different kinds of experiences. I am fortunate to have learned through international cricket how cricket is played in different parts of the world.”
Boult’s decision to become a freelance cricketer is a bold move that has allowed him to spend more time with his family while continuing to play cricket at the highest level. His story is an inspiration to all cricketers struggling to balance their personal and professional lives. The Royals currently top the IPL 2023 standings with six points from four games, and Boult’s contribution has been vital to their success.
