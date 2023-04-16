Virginia Tech football wraps up spring training with Maroon-White game at Lane Stadium





Quarterback Gun Wells and a stingy defense led the maroon squad to a 34-0 victory over the white team in Virginia Tech football’s spring game presented by PMSI Saturday afternoon at Lane Stadium. Thousands of Hokie fans came to see the head coach on a beautiful day in Blacksburg Brent Pry the second spring competition. The athleticism, speed and improvement were on full display as Virginia Tech wrapped up its spring training streak with four quarters of game action. Wells finished 12-of-18 for 148 passing yards and one score through the air to go along with a 10-yard rushing score on the maroon team’s first possession. To the ground, Bryce duke And Chance Black were a powerful one-two punch for the maroon team, with 157 rushing yards. Black found the end zone twice on the day, catching a 4-yard pass from Wells, followed by a 12-yard rush, both in the first quarter. Tucker Holloway led the maroon squad with 77 receiving yards, including a 39-yard catch on a William “Pop” Watson III striking pass that rallied the crowd. Defensively, Wilfred Pene led the maroon team with seven tackles, including one sack and a pass breakup. Miles Ellis , Derrick canteen And Moses Phillips III all ended the game with an interception while Kelly Lawson included a few bags. Transfer quarterback Kyron drones settled in nicely for the white team, going 7-of-13 for 102 passing yards. Dae’Quan Felton led the white squad with 40 receiving yards on two catches while P. J. Prioleau racked up a team-best 27 rushing yards. White team’s defensive line had some bright spots, marked by pockets of Norell Pollard , Jose Fuga And Shooter Givens . Tyler Nanny led all players with 12 tackles. Prior to the game, Virginia Tech’s incoming players were recognized, while at halftime, the Hokies’ Spring Practice Award winners received trophies for their hard work and dedication.

Season tickets for Tech’s upcoming 2023 campaign are currently on saleand start at $350. As the seating upgrade process is underway for all current subscription holders, subscriptions with exact locations will not be available again until June. Last season, three of the Hokies’ five home games sold out, while the final against Virginia was a fourth expected sellout. The best way to guarantee tickets to every home game while having access to the best seats is to buy season tickets. Discover additional ticket options for 2023designed with flexibility and value in mind. The offering has something for everyone, with a common goal of ensuring that Lane Stadium is packed for all six home games this fall. 2023 Spring Ball MVP Awards Stephen Gosnell Off Most Improved Jade Keller December Most improved Jalen Stroman Definitely MVP Parker Clemens From MVP Bryce duke & Jaylen Jones Sp Teams MVP Matt Johnson Frank Beamer Ultimate teammate Nick Gallo Presidential Leadership Award Gallery: (4-15-2023) FB: Spring Competition 2023

