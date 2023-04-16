Tennis legend Billie Jean King takes aim at DeSantis ‘Parental Rights in Education’ bill





Women’s tennis legend Billie Jean King was in Delray Beach, Florida, on Friday for the Billie Jean Cup qualifier and discussed more than just the match. During a 30-minute press conference, the 79-year-old King criticized Floridas Parental Rights in Education Act, also known by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” Act. The bill was signed into law in March 2022 by Governor Ron DeSantis and prohibits teachers from providing classroom instruction on “sexual orientation” or “gender identity” in kindergarten through third grade. WTA HAS FIRST INSPIRED BOYCOT IN CHINA BY PENG SHUAI WORRIES, STATEMENT ‘NO SIGN OF CHANGE’ King, who was one of the first athletes to come out as gay, commented on the law, which has sparked massive debate. “We have to bother him,” King said, showing off her multi-colored watch, according to The Palm Beach Post. “I’m wearing my rainbow watch today.” “I think it’s sad,” King added. “I’m very big on inclusion, everyone is their authentic selves. If you heard my personal journey, where I thought I was straight, later in life I realized I wasn’t. I had to figure out who I am, who is my authentic self. By making that journey personal just for me, the most important thing is to welcome everyone.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM The DeSantis administration is considering extending the law to grades K-12 according to earlier reporting by Fox News Digital. “I have no control over what the governor does,” King said. “He probably has gay children in his family. He’ll say no, but I bet he does. Most people have gay relatives, even if they don’t know it. “I’m for inclusion. I think you should have different people on the (school) board. It shouldn’t just be people like you, who look like you, think like you. I think it’s important to get people That’s how you really win. You get great ideas from so many different sources in life. It’s really important to be open, I think, to people.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The extension of the law, proposed by Board of Education of DeSantis would not require approval from the state legislature. During her career, King won 39 Grand Slam titles, including 16 singles titles. Fox News’ Taylor Penley contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/tennis-legend-billie-jean-king-takes-aim-desantis-parental-rights-education-law The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related