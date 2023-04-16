Boser homers twice in a hard setback in Houston





Next game: at Houston 16-04-2023 | 2:00 ESPN+ April 16 (Sun) / 2:00 PM bee Houston History HOUSTON, Texas (April 15, 2023) The Bulls and Cougars each hit four home runs on Saturday afternoon at Schroeder Park, but for the second game in a row, the University of Houston (20-15, 6-2 AAC) outlasted the University of South Florida (15-21, 4-4 AAC) ), 16-10. sophomore Bob Boser (Wesley Chapel) homered twice in the loss, scoring his third two-homerun game of the season and second in the last three games. Drew Brutcher (Lakeland) circled the bases for the second game in a row while Daniel Canto (Jacksonville) scored his ninth long ball of the season to set a new career high. The Cougars took the first lead of the afternoon on a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. South Florida responded with back-to-back home runs by Brutcher and Boser in the top of the second to quickly tie the game at 2-2. Houston answered with five runs in the bottom of the second inning to reclaim the lead definitively and the Cougars’ lead grew to 8–2 after three innings of play. The Bulls got one run back in the top of the fourth inning and had their chances to score further in the middle frames, but struck double plays in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning-ending. Cantu’s two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning cut the USF deficit to 11-5, but the home team answered right back with a few runs in the bottom of the frame. The Bulls pushed forward three more runs in the top of the eighth to make it a 13-8 affair, but the home team responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Boser’s two runs in the top of the ninth inning tied the score. Hunter Mink (Palm Harbor) had broken his streak of four consecutive quality starts. The right-hander was charged with a career-high 10 runs on 10 hits with three walks over 2.1 IP. Mink had allowed only one earned run in his last three combined starts. remarkable Cantu has reached base in 18 games in a row in its highest season. He hits .380 (27-for-71) with 10 doubles, six home runs and 24 RBI over that span.

Brutcher and Boser each have nine-game hitting streaks.

Brutcher hits .563 (9-for-17) with three doubles, two homers and eight RBI over his last five games.

Boser hits .412 (14-for-34) with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over his last 10 games. Next one The Bulls and Cougars wrap up their three-game weekend series in Houston on Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. ET. Jack Cebert (Tampa) will take the mound for USF to salvage the series finale. About USF Baseball The USF Baseball program played its first season in 1966 and is entering its 58the season in 2023 under head coach Billy Kon (sixth season). The Bulls have made 14 NCAA Tournament appearances, including four since 2015, earning their first-ever Super Regional berth in 2021. USF was ranked in the Top 25 by five different publications in the final 2021 polls, ranking as high as No. 16. The Bulls have won five conference tournament titles (3 Sun Belt, 1 Metro, and 1 American) and six regular season championships (3 Sun Belt, 2 Metro, and 1 C-USA). USF baseball players have been recognized with All-America honors 12 times, most recently with third baseman David Villar in 2018, and 18 have earned Freshman All-America honors, most recently Drew Brutcher And Carmine Lane in 2021. Four Bulls were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft. Former 2018 first-round selection Shane McClanahan became the program’s first-ever MLB All-Star in 2022 and was the starting pitcher for the American League. #GoBulls

