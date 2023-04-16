Mukesh Ambani builds on record cricket views by adding over 100 movies and TV series

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis’ streaming service will add more than 100 movies and TV series to its platform, building on the popularity of its cricket broadcasts as it strives to take on global giants like Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc. in the fast-growing Indian market.

The expansion will coincide with when JioCinema will begin charging for content, though the exact pricing strategy has yet to be finalized, Jyoti Deshpande, president of media and content affairs, said in an interview. New titles will be rolled out before the end of Indian Premier League cricket next month, and viewers will still be able to watch matches for free until then, she said.

Ambani’s sprawling conglomerate has ambitions to become a global media and online streaming giant. Last year, Viacom18 Media Pvt., a joint venture between Paramount Global and billionaires Reliance Industries Ltd., acquired Disney and Sony Group Corp. way for any media company to lure eyeballs in India.

The potential viewership in India, home to 1.4 billion people and with a growing middle class and growing internet access, is immense. JioCinema attracted more than 1.47 billion video views during the opening weekend of the IPL in April and had 22 million viewers for a Wednesday game.

It remains a market that’s hard to crack for global streaming platform giants: Netflix has lowered its rates to lure budget-conscious users, while a strong local cinema culture means Indian viewers can be picky about what they want to watch online. Both price and content are at the forefront of JioCinemas’ expansion, Deshpande said.

The plan is to keep the rates simple for viewers,” she said. Currently, the streaming space is dominated by westernized content. Jio Studios wants to become a catalyst for talent cross-fertilization. We want to get as Indian as possible,” she said.

That includes rolling out movies and serials from thrillers and romance to biopics in languages ​​like Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati. It will also release new and original films produced by Jio Studios such as Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khans Dunki and Amitabh Bachchans Section 84. Jio Studios recently announced a multi-year, multi-film partnership with SVF Entertainment for the Bangladeshi market.

