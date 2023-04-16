College football spring transfer tracker 2023: Latest news, updates

The College Football transfer portal is now open for the next 15 days. Since the start of the 2022 season, more than 6,000 NCAA football players have entered the portal, including 2,179 in December alone — the most of any month since the transfer portal was established in the fall of 2018.

The NCAA instituted two transfer portal windows: a 45-day window beginning the day after the four College Football Playoff teams were selected in December and a spring window April 15–30.

Many big names changed teams during the first wave of transfers, such as former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei who found a new home in Oregon State and Cade McNamara, who led Michigan to the 2021-22 CFP, leaving the Wolverines for conference in Iowa. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders and Colorado made some big jumps, namely in quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion, and defensive back Travis Hunter, the No. 1 player entering the portal in the winter.

Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison was the highest profile player to enter the portal last spring when he left Pitt for USC. What will happen this spring?

We follow notable players entering (and exiting) the portal, with the latest news and updates on how the 2023 season can be transformed. The most recent moves are at the top.

Coverage:

Ranking top winter transfers

Coaches choose transfer winners

Winter transfer class ranking

Chestnut linebacker enters gantry

Auburn linebacker Desmond Tisdol, who played 24 games in three seasons with the Tigers, has hit the transfer portal. Tisdol had 12 tackles, six solo, in six games for Auburn last season. He was No. 210 in the 2020 ESPN300 class.

Bear Alexander, the No. 56 recruit in the 2022 ESPN 300, told ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren that he plans to enter the portal. Alexander had two sacks as a freshman, one coming in in Georgia’s national championship victory over TCU. During the season, he played 163 defensive snaps and totaled nine tackles.

A four-star recruit in the Class of 2021, Dawson played in four games last season and caught two passes for 30 yards. He ran a total of 16 routes in 2022.

Here are a few more notable portal entries as of Saturday at 1:30 PM ET, including another Auburn player:

The Oklahoma State lineman announces the intent to enter the portal

Caleb Etienne, Oklahoma State’s season-starting left tackle left, announced Friday that he will enter the transfer portal when it reopens.

Etienne was one of two offensive players to start every game for Oklahoma State. The 6-7, 330-pound senior was a junior college transfer in 2021, started three games while retaining a redshirt.

But while the windows were intended to provide structure, many coaches and personnel directors from various conferences said that dealing with the constant balancing act of the gantry, recruiting classes and preparing the bowl, all during the holiday season, was too much at once. used to be.

All-SEC freshman OL leaves Texas A&M

Texas A&M center Matthew Wykoff, who earned All-SEC honors as a freshman in 2022, will enter the portal once it opens on Saturday.

Wykoff, 6-6 and 330 pounds, played in 12 games (from nine) for the Aggies last season and allowed only one sack. He will be eligible for another three years.

Quarterback Ben Finley played in three games and started the Wolfpack’s final two of the 2022 season, totaling 741 yards, 3 passing touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He led NC State to a double win over North Carolina, but threw two picks in a 16–12 loss to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Boston College DB in the portal

Cornerback Josh DeBerry, who recorded 4 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles and 154 total tackles in four years with Boston College, entered the portal as a grad transfer in march.

The 5-11, 177-pound defensive back has tweeted that he has received offers from several programs, including Texas A&M, Arkansas, Coastal Carolina and Wisconsin.

The portal will reopen this weekend

Last August, the NCAA implemented two transfer windows to help regulate the college football calendar. The first lasted from December 5 to January 18, and the second will open for about two weeks from Saturday.