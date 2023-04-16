Sports
College football spring transfer tracker 2023: Latest news, updates
The College Football transfer portal is now open for the next 15 days. Since the start of the 2022 season, more than 6,000 NCAA football players have entered the portal, including 2,179 in December alone — the most of any month since the transfer portal was established in the fall of 2018.
The NCAA instituted two transfer portal windows: a 45-day window beginning the day after the four College Football Playoff teams were selected in December and a spring window April 15–30.
Many big names changed teams during the first wave of transfers, such as former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei who found a new home in Oregon State and Cade McNamara, who led Michigan to the 2021-22 CFP, leaving the Wolverines for conference in Iowa. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders and Colorado made some big jumps, namely in quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion, and defensive back Travis Hunter, the No. 1 player entering the portal in the winter.
Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison was the highest profile player to enter the portal last spring when he left Pitt for USC. What will happen this spring?
We follow notable players entering (and exiting) the portal, with the latest news and updates on how the 2023 season can be transformed. The most recent moves are at the top.
Coverage:
Ranking top winter transfers
Coaches choose transfer winners
Winter transfer class ranking
Chestnut linebacker enters gantry
Auburn linebacker Desmond Tisdol, who played 24 games in three seasons with the Tigers, has hit the transfer portal. Tisdol had 12 tackles, six solo, in six games for Auburn last season. He was No. 210 in the 2020 ESPN300 class.
Bear Alexander, the No. 56 recruit in the 2022 ESPN 300, told ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren that he plans to enter the portal. Alexander had two sacks as a freshman, one coming in in Georgia’s national championship victory over TCU. During the season, he played 163 defensive snaps and totaled nine tackles.
A four-star recruit in the Class of 2021, Dawson played in four games last season and caught two passes for 30 yards. He ran a total of 16 routes in 2022.
Here are a few more notable portal entries as of Saturday at 1:30 PM ET, including another Auburn player:
The Oklahoma State lineman announces the intent to enter the portal
Caleb Etienne, Oklahoma State’s season-starting left tackle left, announced Friday that he will enter the transfer portal when it reopens.
Etienne was one of two offensive players to start every game for Oklahoma State. The 6-7, 330-pound senior was a junior college transfer in 2021, started three games while retaining a redshirt.
The NCAA has introduced transfer portal windows for the 2022-23 academic year to try to regulate when players are allowed to enter the portal: a 45-day window from December 5 to January 18, and a second 15-day window that runs from April 15 to 30.
But while the windows were intended to provide structure, many coaches and personnel directors from various conferences said that dealing with the constant balancing act of the gantry, recruiting classes and preparing the bowl, all during the holiday season, was too much at once. used to be.
All-SEC freshman OL leaves Texas A&M
Texas A&M center Matthew Wykoff, who earned All-SEC honors as a freshman in 2022, will enter the portal once it opens on Saturday.
Wykoff, 6-6 and 330 pounds, played in 12 games (from nine) for the Aggies last season and allowed only one sack. He will be eligible for another three years.
Quarterback Ben Finley played in three games and started the Wolfpack’s final two of the 2022 season, totaling 741 yards, 3 passing touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He led NC State to a double win over North Carolina, but threw two picks in a 16–12 loss to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
Boston College DB in the portal
Cornerback Josh DeBerry, who recorded 4 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles and 154 total tackles in four years with Boston College, entered the portal as a grad transfer in march.
The 5-11, 177-pound defensive back has tweeted that he has received offers from several programs, including Texas A&M, Arkansas, Coastal Carolina and Wisconsin.
The portal will reopen this weekend
Last August, the NCAA implemented two transfer windows to help regulate the college football calendar. The first lasted from December 5 to January 18, and the second will open for about two weeks from Saturday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/36082738/college-football-spring-transfer-portal-tracker-2023-latest-news-updates-rumors
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Farrah Khan on reproductive justice, motherhood and the need for joy
- Trump fundraising: from sluggish to blistering after indictment
- Why PM Modi is silent on Satya Pal Malik revelations, asks MVA
- Before Renfield, Nicolas Cage ripped his neck off for a vampire’s kiss – The Hollywood Reporter
- USC Track & Field is having a strong final day at Mt. SAC Relays
- Oklahoma University of Athletics
- How ‘productive friction’ can ignite innovation and unlock the power of an age-diverse workforce
- Türkiye earthquake survivors fear they will be excluded from the general elections in May
- US should stop ‘encouraging’ war in Ukraine, says Brazil’s Lula
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Prabowo become witnesses at the civil marriage of Kevin Sanjaya Sukomuljo and Valencia
- Ukraine awaits US missile system after latest Russian strike
- MHA revokes Kannada actor-activist Chetan Ahimsa’s OCI status