USC Track & Field is having a strong final day at Mt. SAC Relays





Athletics | April 15, 2023 Caisha Chandler won the women’s Elite 200m and the men’s 4x100m relay, Bobby Poynter in the Elite 800m and Nicholas Polychroniou in the men’s hammer throw, all placed second to highlight USC’s efforts during the final day of the Mt. SAC Relays to be held today (April 15) at Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, California. Caisha Chandler won the Women’s Elite 200m race with a PR of 22.67 (+1.5). Her time moved her to eighth on USC’s all-time list and moved her from fourth to third on the NCAA’s descending list.

won the Women’s Elite 200m race with a PR of 22.67 (+1.5). Her time moved her to eighth on USC’s all-time list and moved her from fourth to third on the NCAA’s descending list. Bobby Poynter won his heat and placed second overall in the men’s Elite 800m race, the first among collegians, with a PR of 1:47.69. His time moved him to seventh on the NCAA’s descending list. The winner of the event was graduate Trojan Isaiah Jewett with a time of 1:47.41.

won his heat and placed second overall in the men’s Elite 800m race, the first among collegians, with a PR of 1:47.69. His time moved him to seventh on the NCAA’s descending list. The winner of the event was graduate Trojan Isaiah Jewett with a time of 1:47.41. Men’s 4x100m relay team Johnny Brakes Jr. , Ashton Allen , Chris Borzor And Johnny Blockburger placed second in the men’s Elite section of the event with a season-best time of 39.18. USC had the best collegiate time and that result currently ranks 10th e in the country.

, , And placed second in the men’s Elite section of the event with a season-best time of 39.18. USC had the best collegiate time and that result currently ranks 10th in the country. Nicholas Polychroniou placed second in the men’s collegiate/open hammer throw with a best score of 229-9 (70.03 m). Christian Johnson was seventh by moving up two spots with his final throw of 216-3 (65.92 m).

placed second in the men’s collegiate/open hammer throw with a best score of 229-9 (70.03 m). was seventh by moving up two spots with his final throw of 216-3 (65.92 m). JC Stevenson placed third in the Men’s Elite Long Jump with a PR of 26-1.00/7.95m (-1.4). His jump was topped by a collegian in the competition and moved him to ninth place on USC’s all-time outdoor long jump list. He is also currently tied for sixth on the NCAA descending list.

placed third in the Men’s Elite Long Jump with a PR of 26-1.00/7.95m (-1.4). His jump was topped by a collegian in the competition and moved him to ninth place on USC’s all-time outdoor long jump list. He is also currently tied for sixth on the NCAA descending list. Jan Taijah Jones placed third in the Women’s Elite 400m race with a PR of 51.06. That time improved her seventh-place finish on USC’s all-time list and currently ranks third among Division 1 athletes. Jamie John sixth overall with a time of 51.87 and Bailey Lear finished seventh with a time of 51.89. All three Trojans are currently in the top seven D1 performers.

placed third in the Women’s Elite 400m race with a PR of 51.06. That time improved her seventh-place finish on USC’s all-time list and currently ranks third among Division 1 athletes. sixth overall with a time of 51.87 and finished seventh with a time of 51.89. All three Trojans are currently in the top seven D1 performers. Tade Ojora placed third and Johnny Brakes Jr. fourth in the Men’s Elite 110m Hurdles race. Ojora had a time of 13.41 (+2.2w), just .003 of a second. Brackins Jr. won the first section with a PR of 13.44 (+2.1w) through the wind and finished fourth overall.

placed third and fourth in the Men’s Elite 110m Hurdles race. Ojora had a time of 13.41 (+2.2w), just .003 of a second. Brackins Jr. won the first section with a PR of 13.44 (+2.1w) through the wind and finished fourth overall. My Ojora placed third in the Women’s Elite Triple Jump competition with a best jump of 44-2.50/13.47m (+1.9).

placed third in the Women’s Elite Triple Jump competition with a best jump of 44-2.50/13.47m (+1.9). Samira Fashionable placed fourth in the Women’s Elite 100m sprint race with a time of 11.11 (+2.2w).

placed fourth in the Women’s Elite 100m sprint race with a time of 11.11 (+2.2w). Women’s 4x100m relay team Kimberly Harris , Caisha Chandler , Jassan Carter And Samira Fashionable placed sixth in the women’s Elite section of the event with a time of 44.01.

, , And placed sixth in the women’s Elite section of the event with a time of 44.01. Jaysia Smith placed sixth in the Women’s Elite 100m Hurdles race with a time of 13.15 (+1.2).

placed sixth in the Women’s Elite 100m Hurdles race with a time of 13.15 (+1.2). Ashton Allen won his men’s Elite 200m heat to finish seventh overall with a wind-assisted PR of 20.62 (+2.6w).

won his men’s Elite 200m heat to finish seventh overall with a wind-assisted PR of 20.62 (+2.6w). Among the graduate Trojans in action were Kendall Ellis (W-400m), Joy MacArthur (W-HT), Michael Norman (M-100m), Zach Shinnick (M-200m), Alyssa Brewer (W-800m), Isaiah Jewett (M-800m), highlighted by Rai Benjamin winning the Men’s Elite 400m hurdle race with a meet record time of 47.74, the fastest in the world this season by over a second. The Trojans are next in action at the USC-UCLA Dual Meet in Westwood, California on April 30. USC’s pitchers will be in action at the Payton Jordan Invitational April 21-22 in Palo Alto, California.



