IU’s Spring Football Saturday – The Daily Hoosier

Second quarter

END:QBTayven Jacksonis pressured and gets no throw to win for the defense, 25-17.

Jacksongets one last chance in the red zone with :04 on the clock for the foul.

QBTayven Jackson is pressured and fired by DLAndrew Carter,but a penalty continues the drive for the offense.

Offense doesn’t get away with a touchdown, still gets 3 points while defense gets 4, 25-17 in favor of defense.

WRDonan McCulley with a sweet one-handed dive down the sideline.

McKibbincan’t convert on the 3rd,Sorsbyback for another ride for the offense.

QBBlaze McKibbinstarts his first ride, says RBReece Lozano before check down.

Field target:KChris Freeman pokes it through the uprights after the offense fails to find the end zone. 7 points go in favor of the defense, who lead 21-14.

Sorsbywith a nice deep ball, WREli Jochem that places the violation in the red zone.

LBLanell Carrstops RBDavid Holmanon the line to take down the 3rdSorsbyand the violation.

Interception:DB Jamie Johnson wins the 50-50 ball in the end zone and captures it for the defense, 14-14.

Tayven Jackson intercepted in the red zone by Jamier Johnson, who took him from EJ Williams. #iufb pic.twitter.com/Mw7w2dBtse — Seth Tow (@SethTow) April 15, 2023

A throw to the back shoulder is aborted by DBKobe minor,intended forMcCulley.

WRAddison Cobbyand TEAaron Steinfeldtin the scrimmage for Hoosier’s foul.Jacksongets out of the pressure and throws a nice ball toE. J. Williams to place the violation in the red zone.

First quarter

QBTayven Jacksonback for the offense. Starts his ride with a bullet to WRDonan McCulley.RBJaylin Lucasgets the fast first down after finding the edge.

Touchdown: Broc Lowry cap off a very nice offensive drive with an over the shoulder throw for WRCamden Jordan. 14-7 in favor of the offense.

QB Broc Lowry kicks off his ride with a handover to Bloomington native RBReece Lozano.

Defense gets stopped after some scrambles from Jackson. Field goal attempt by KChris Freemantouches the upright.

Defense gets their first “dismissal” of the game after getting to Jackson in third place. The drive is reset.

QBTayven Jacksonnow below center for the offense. The ride starts with a handover to RBDavid Holman.

Touchdown: Brendan Sorsby with a nice throw to the back shoulder ofE. J. Williams.

Touchdown pass in the shortened spring game section from Brendan Sorsby to EJ Williams. #iufb pic.twitter.com/tcufuyyItb — Seth Tow (@SethTow) April 15, 2023

E. J. Williams, Donan McCulleyAnd Camryn Perry starting with the Wide Receivers.

QBBrendan Sorsbystands below center to start for the foul. A transfer to RBJosh Hendersongets things going.

Pre-Scrimmage/Fan Interaction

Allen announces that there will be two full quarters of scrimmage for fans to watch. Positioning coaches will warm up their players and they will start soon.

O-Line and D-line both took turns catching off the punt machine. DLNickJames the only one who succeeds.

A contest for longest pitch by a quarterback has just ended. Brendan Sorsby takes the win, but it was Josh Henderson who stole the show with a nice 55 yard cannon.

Tom Allen has begun to address the audience.

Offensive and defensive lines go one-on-one in the north end zone. A good amount of aggression comes from both sides during the warmups.

Tayven Jackson is the first quarterback to throw a six-on-six drill. Brendan Sorsby will follow.

Full scrimmage hasn’t started yet, but the teams have begun running replays on the field and throwing to wideouts. Tayven Jackson, Broc Lowry and Brendan Sorsby will pitch back-to-back, no clear starter decision yet.

Injury report

WR David Baker is not in full uniform.

is not in full uniform. QB Dexter Williams is off.

is off. OL Matthew Bedford is out.

DLI am married to Monetteis not in full uniform

