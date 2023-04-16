Men’s Tennis upsets No. 17 Auburn, 4-1 – LSU





BATON ROUGE, De. The No. 46 LSU Men’s Tennis Team (13-9, 3-8 SEC) defeated No. 17 Auburn (17-9, 5-6 SEC) by a score of 4-1 on Friday, April 14 at the LSU Tennis Complex. Danny’s thoughts It was a great performance and I’m so happy for the guys, said head coach Danny Bryan. Today we were 12-9 on the year, with 9 of those losses to the top 25 teams. I gave a speech to the guys how we almost got to that win and I’m out of those speeches. I think it just shows the character of the guys because we were close at a lot of those games and we weren’t over the hump yet. It would have been easy for them to come down on themselves. There have been many different times during the season where they felt like they weren’t good enough. The guys have really progressed. From losing a double, which is obviously an important point, always, especially when you’re trying to upset a team, to come back and win 4-1 with all straight set wins is amazing. I am very happy for the boys. Doubles On court 2, Welsh Hotard and Stefan Latinovic faced Jan Galka and Billy Blaydes. The Auburn Tigers won 6-1. Chen Dong and George Stoupe took on Tyler Stice and Alejandro Moreno in third place and won 6-2. No. No. 90 Ronnie Hohmann and Nick Watson faced No. 29 Raul Dobai and Finn Murgett on court 1. The LSU Tigers fought hard, but Dobai and Murgett took the win, taking the double point 6-4. Auburn took the lead 1-0. Single people On court 2, Latinovic faced No. 122 Moreno. The LSU Tiger won the set in straight sets 6-4, 6-1. LSU tied the game at 1-1. This is Latinovic’s first win of the season. Stoupe took on Dobai in fifth place and won 6-4, 6-1. LSU took the lead 1-2. It was a ranked fight on court #1 with No. 80 Hohmann facing No. 59 Tyler Stice. The LSU Tiger won the game 6-0, 6-4. LSUs led to 1-3. On court 6, Julien Penzlin faced Blaydes and won the game for LSU 7-6(5), 6-3. LSU secured the win 4-1. No. 109 Dong took on Murgett in third place. The Auburn Tiger won set one 6-1. Dong came back in set 2 to tie the match at 7-5 and was leading 1-0 in the third set when the game was unfinished. On court 4, Hotard faced Galka. The Auburn Tiger won set one 6-3. Hotard was leading 6-5 in the second set when the game was not finished. Next one The Tigers will host Vanderbilt on Sunday, April 16 at noon at the LSU Tennis Complex. The first 50 fans to enter the Plex will receive a free t-shirt. Join us to honor our seniors before the competition begins. follow us For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis. #46 LSU 4, #17 Maroon 1 Singles competition #80 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) final #59 Tyler Stice (PLEASE) 6-0, 6-4

2. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) final #122 Alexander Brown (PLEASE) 6-4, 6-1

3. #109 Chen Dong (LSU) vs. Finn Murgett (AUB) 1-6, 7-5, 1-0, unfinished 4. Welsh Hotard (LSU) vs. Jan Galka (AUB) 3-6, 6-5, unfinished

5.George Stoupe (LSU) final Raul Dobai (AUB) 6-4, 6-1

6. Julien Penzlin (LSU) final Billy Blaydes (AUB) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 Doubles competition #29 Raul Dobai/Finn Murgett (AUB) defeats. #90 Ronald Hohman/Nick Watson (LSU) 6-4

2. Jan Galka/Billy Blaydes (AUB) def. Stefan Latinovic/Welsh Hotard (LSU) 6-1

3. Chen Dong/George Stoupe (LSU) final Tyler Stice/Alexander Brown (AUB) 6-2 Match Notes:

Maroon 17-9; National ranking #17

LSU 13-9; National ranking #46

Order of Finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (2,5,1,6)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lsusports.net/news/2023/04/14/mens-tennis-upsets-no-17-auburn-4-1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related