After 60 years of hockey, Gulls head coach Roy Sommer announces his retirement – NBC 7 San Diego





When people refer to Roy Sommer as a hockey livener, it’s almost literally true. I started this career when I was six years old, and I’ve been at it ever since,” says Sommer. “It’s probably a time in my life to try other things.” San Diego’s final game of the season at Colorado on Saturday night will be the final game of Sommer’s illustrious career. As head coach for the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks organizations, the 66-year-old won a record 828 games in the American Hockey League, a number that will be very hard to match. He first put on his skates six decades ago and has been a part of a hockey team ever since. As a player, he made his NHL debut in 1981 and scored a goal in his first game with the Edmonton Oilers. Yes, his teammate was Wayne Gretzky. Sommer played in 741 professional games. However, it was as a coach that Sommer found his true calling. His teams always gave their all and his players got better and better. Sommer helped more than 150 players graduate from the AHL to the National Hockey League, including several All-Stars. After 26 years behind the bench as head coach, Roy feels it’s time for a change. “I’ve been doing it for a long time and I felt, my family felt, that maybe it’s just time for someone else to take the reins and do the work. I’m not getting any younger,” says Sommer. 46 years ago he and he bought some land in Montana where he and his wife plan to retire, which has more than a little to do with the timing of his decision. “It’s kind of young man country in Montana. I live in the mountains. I like to fly fish and get on a drift boat and get on horses and do all those things that require a young man mentality,” says Sommer. “I don’t want to retire when I’m 75 and don’t have time to do things I love to do.” After six decades of doing one of the things he loves to do, it makes perfect sense for Roy to want to take up a few other hobbies. But he has no illusions that he will always feel most comfortable with a hockey stick in his hands. “I’m sure the game is still in me,” says Sommer. “I don’t know how I’ll be when training camp starts in the fall. I’m sure I’m going to miss it. What a great life it’s been.” Congratulations to a man who has lived an incredible life and is about to embark on another.

