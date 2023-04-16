Pegula sends USA past Austria to Billie Jean King Cup final





Jessica Pegula sent the USA to the final of the Billie Jean King Cup, where the Americans have a chance to extend their record for most titles. Pegula and Coco Gauff both won twice in a 4-0 victory over Austria in Delray Beach, Florida. Pegula took the best-of-five tie for the Americans on Saturday with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Austria’s Julia Grabher. I like it and a privilege to be at the moment and do it, said third-ranked Pegula. A bit crowded of course, but I like getting up for that kind of competition. The win gave the Americans a 3-0 lead and Gauff followed up by reuniting with former partner Caty McNally to defeat Sinja Kraus and Melanie Klaffner 6-1, 6-4. Pegula also won her singles match on Friday after No. 6 Gauff, playing in her hometown, defeated Grabher in the opener. Now the Americans may be eyeing a 19th title in the women’s team event. I think if I know all American women, they’re all competitive, so I’m sure they want to take home that cup, too, said American captain Kathy Rinaldi. France, Spain, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Germany and Italy also secured places in the final, scheduled for November 7-12 at a venue to be determined. Those countries join reigning champions Switzerland, Australia, runners-up in 2022 and a wild card recipient in the final, with a few more places to be determined on the second day of the two-day qualifiers. All those countries have won the cup, except Kazakhstan. But it now has a chance after reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina won both of her matches in a 3-1 home win over Poland and secured a second consecutive final appearance for Kazakhstan with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Magda Linette on Saturday in Astana . It was a tough game today. I felt so tired that even at the end, during the court interview, I didn’t understand the questions to be honest. I felt better yesterday, perhaps some kind of fatigue from flying and a recent return from America to Europe, Rybakina said. But, as I said, I am delighted that Kazakhstan has again made it to the final of the Billie Jean King Cup and that we can fly our nation’s flag on this great stage. The draw between Italy and Slovakia in Slovakia’s Bratislava was the only one to go the distance. After the hosts won two consecutive games to fight back from a 2-0 deficit, Martina Trevisan and Elisabetta Cocciaretto secured a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova in doubles. In other results: Caroline Garcia secured the winning run for France in a 3-1 victory in Great Britain by beating Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-7 (10), 6-1; 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova gave the Czech Republic a 3–1 victory over Ukraine in a tie that was moved to Turkey after the Russian invasion of Ukraine; Nuria Parrizas-Diaz won for the second day in a row as Spain beat Mexico 3-1; and Germany rallied to beat Brazil 3–1. Canada and Belgium would decide another spot on Saturday, but Slovenia and Romania need an extra day as rain halted the decisive doubles match after the teams split four singles matches in Koper, Slovenia. They will resume on Sunday morning at 3-3 in the first set.

