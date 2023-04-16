Mount Vernon was awarded a $9.3 million judgment

Mount Vernon was hit with a nearly $9.4 million judgment on Friday for breaking its contract with the operators of the tennis center at Memorial Field when then-mayor Richard Thomas ordered the bubble removed early one morning five years ago. .

The full amount due to Kela Tennis Inc. is due will amount to approximately $15 million once the required 9 percent annual interest is calculated. The city has to pay for it all since the insurance company wouldn’t cover the lawsuit because it was an alleged breach of contract. The verdict could have a catastrophic impact on the city’s already-tight coffers, as a one-time payout of $15 million would amount to a 30 percent tax increase.

The city is likely to appeal the verdict, primarily because its main defense that Kela’s 2015 contract should have been voided because Mayor Ernie Davis was not authorized to enter into it was rejected early in the trial by the judge of the state Supreme Court. Lewis Lubell.

My family and I have suffered greatly from what Mount Vernon has done to us, and we have prayed for this day of justice to come,” Kela Simunyola said in a statement issued through his attorneys, James Borkowski and Andrew Tureaud of the firm of Keane. & Beane. “Mount Vernon should act decently and settle this case.

Borkowski said one of the jurors afterwards called the demolition and the city’s actions leading up to it a “parade of atrocities.”

Simunyola’s appeal to settle the case, despite winning a huge cash prize, was an admission of what could be a long appeal process that would delay him and his family from receiving anything. Borkowski suggested that Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard had committed “mayoral malpractice” and was just as responsible for the outcome as Thomas, because she did not seriously engage in negotiations that would have limited what the city would owe.

But Patterson-Howard said in a statement Friday afternoon that the city had made a $1.2 million offer last week that was rejected. That money was all that was available from the city’s emergency fund, she said, adding that without the insurance coverage, the inability to use Covid relief funds for court settlements, and the lack of savings or a credit rating “doesn’t make the city stronger.” financial settlement offer made in good faith.”

“It appears that the jury and Kela’s attorneys believe Mount Vernon has access to capital that doesn’t exist,” she said.

The mayor added that she would consult with the city council and comptroller about pursuing all options, including an appeal, so that the $15 million “is not fully borne by our residents.”

The city’s liability was found by the same jury last week when it rejected a counterclaim that it was Kela who had breached the contract by failing to pay required monthly rent payments for more than two years. In the damages stage this week, the plaintiff’s expert detailed what Kela lost in the initial period of the contract and what it likely would have earned if he was allowed to run the tennis center during the 15 years of the lease.

Responsible:Mount Vernon held accountable for the infamous destruction of Memorial Field tennis bubble

Although a Westchester County-funded Memorial Field renovation plan was underway when Davis returned to the mayor’s office in 2011, he reworked it to make tennis more present in the new park. In early 2015, he entered into the lease with Simunyola and his family, which included a commitment from the city to complete a clubhouse that would serve a number of tennis-related businesses for Kela.

But the clubhouse was never completed, forcing Kela Tennis to spend $365,000 on things the city should provide.

The contract was amended in late 2015 — before Davis left office and Thomas took over as mayor — to cut monthly rent payments in half. But Simunyola was told the following year to make no more payments until the clubhouse was completed and the money he had already spent could be reconciled with what he owed for the lease.

In 2018, Thomas attempted to get Memorial Field’s long-delayed renovation underway, attempting to move the tennis center to the rear of the property to allow a regular-sized 8-court court to encircle a new football field.

When Simunyola refused, tired of previous city promises, the administration began efforts to evict Kela, focusing on the unpaid rent.

Thomas insisted there were other reasons besides the non-payment of rent that necessitated the bubble’s removal. The city had received permission from the State Department of Environmental Conservation to clean up contaminated debris that Davis had dumped at Memorial Field, some of which was under the tennis courts.

Just after midnight on June 1, 2018, while Mount Vernon police officers stood guard, contractor Michael Figueroa and his associates deflated the bubble and removed some of the hardware without the usual steps to do so. The bubble was damaged after dangling from the unfinished clubhouse.

The jury awarded: $2.3 million for breach of contract for the first two years; $6.9 million for June 2, 2018 through 2029; $526,000 for actual bubble damage; and the $366,000 Kela spent on the property in those first two years. Cuts were made for reduced rent payments and for Simunyola’s earnings since the bubble was busted.

Thomas, who wants to run in this year’s Democratic primary for mayor, expressed disappointment with the verdict and said the city should appeal, citing that “critical” information could not be presented to the jury. He justified Kela Tennis’s impeachment because of the environmental hazards that existed.

“It’s really retarded for a city to be dumped and then told to pay compensation to an outside group because they’re on top of a dump and don’t want to comply with environmental laws,” Thomas said.

But Kela argued that Thomas’s focus was to make room for the job and that the secret removal in the middle of the night had nothing to do with environmental concerns.

The city’s damage expert was not allowed to testify. Marc Oxman, the city’s attorney, tried to convince the jury that Kela’s estimate of damages was incorrect for several reasons. He said the amount of what the company would have earned through 2029 if allowed to operate was speculative. But more importantly, he argued that once the county became interested in completing Memorial Field renovations again in late 2018, Kela Tennis would have been evicted because the contract with the city was not allowed under the agreement of 2008 with the province.

He said it was not speculative that the province would have removed Kela as it was certainly interested in completing what it had started a decade earlier. That was proven when the new Memorial Field opened last fall. he said.

Oxman said this will be part of the city’s challenge to the verdict, but that the main allegation in the appeal will be that the city should not have been held liable for breaching a contract that should never have existed.

“It’s an important award, but the story isn’t over here,” said Oxman.