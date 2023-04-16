Fouad Messaoudi takes NCAA lead and breaks school record in 1,500 yards at Bryan Clay Invitational





STILL WATER Distance runner Oklahoma State Fouad Messaoudi took the lead from the NCAA and broke the school record in the 1,500 meters on Saturday night, highlighting the final day of OSU’s cross-country quad meet weekend. Messaoudi returned to the track for the first time since impressively taking home a pair of NCAA titles, coming face-to-face with NCAA legend Cooper Teare and fielding several national champions and collegiate record holders. He was behind Teare for most of the race before trading the lead with Teare all the way to the line where he eventually finished second overall with a time of 3:35.16. In the process, Messaoudi became the fourth-fastest NCAA 1,500-meter runner of all time and will be fourth in the world this year at the event. He also bettered the previous school record by more than two seconds in just his first race of the outdoor season, beating three high-level pros and being the highest-finishing collegian in the field. In the women’s event, Gabija Galvydyte returned for her second race of the weekend in the 1,500m after running the 800m on Friday night. Galvydyte opened with a personal best of nearly five seconds in the 1,500 with her time of 4:14.76, earning her some high marks with her 2:03.21 time in Friday’s 800m. Meanwhile, at the Tom Jones Invitational in Gainesville, Fla., Mehdi Yanouri made OSU history, breaking Paul Larkins’ 37-year-old record in the outdoor 800 meters. Yanouri crossed the finish line in a blistering time of 1:46.96 to beat Larkins’ long standing record. With his finish, Yanouri bettered his previous best time by almost two seconds just two weeks ago at the Texas Relays. DJ McArthur also had an impressive showcase in the 400 meters, running an outdoor personal best of 46.05 to go with a heat win. McArthur’s performance is also the fifth-fastest in OSU history. The Cowgirl 4×400 Meter squad posted the fastest time of their outdoor season in the final event of the day. Ansley Scott, Tamara Woodley, Tori Ortiz and Yasmine Johnson finished in 3:36.29, an improvement of nearly a second over the team’s performance at last weekend’s Jim Click Invitational. Their finish is the sixth fastest in OSU history. At the Sooner Invitational in Norman, Oklahoma, Crayton Shaw had an impressive showcase for the second half of the men’s Decathlon, leading to his first podium finish as a cowboy. Shaw, after starting the day in fourth place, moved up to second after finishing the top three in all day two events, including two first-place finishes in the 110-meter hurdles and the pole vault. His career-best 6,417 points move him into the top five on the OSU standings in just his first career Decathlon in orange and black. Next, the Cowboys and Cowgirls look forward to another multi-meet weekend at the John McDonnell Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., and the John Jacobs Invitational in Norman, Okla. For more information on the Cowboys and Cowgirls, visit okstate.com. Bryan Clay invites Women’s individual results Invite 1,500 meters

19. Gabija Galvydyte 4:14.76

35. Sivan Auerbach 4:17.71

86. Lilly Lavier 4:22.01 Men’s individual results Invite 1,500 meters

2. Fouad Messaoudi 3:35.16

33 Juan Diego Castro 3:40.25

46. Alex Stett 3:41.83 Previous invitees Women’s individual results Pole vault

3.Ariadni Adamopoulou 4.15m/13’7.25″

4. Sarah Trap 3.95m/12’11.5″

9.Brooke Bayles 3.50m/11’5.75″ javelin throw

4. Micalah Millard 39.90m/130’11” Heptathlon long jump

6. Jayden Fiebiger 5.11m/16’9.25″ Heptathlon javelin throw

7. Jayden Fiebiger 25.87m/84’10” 4×100 meter relay

7. Sarah Byers, Sanye Ford, Saara Hakanen, India Morgan 49.15 1,500 meters

9. Cayden Brickman 4:41.20

14. Kevriana Scott 4:52.17 Heptathlon 800 meters

2. Jayden Fiebiger 2:23.72 400 meters

17. Maddie Hanger 58.84 800 meters

10. MackenzieMichael 2:18.61 Men’s individual results Decathlon 110 meters hurdles

1. Crayton Shaw 15.43 Decathlon Discus

2. Crayton Shaw 31.41m/103’0″ Decathlon Pole vault

1. Crayton Shaw 4.45m/14’7.25″ Decathlon 1,500 meters

3. Crayton Shaw 5:11.63 1,500 meters

2. Daniel Nickell 3:53.21 Triple jump

7. Alex samples 14.23m/46’8.25″ 400 meters

17. Hunter Reimers 49.27 Decathlon javelin throw

3. Crayton Shaw 46.61m/152’11” 800 meters

7. Ty Kok 1:53.88

8. Read Triston 1:53.96

10. Riley McGowan 1:54.72

13. Daniel Nickell 1:55.71 Tom Jones Monument Women’s individual results 800 meters

25. Michaela Travers 2:08.23

28. Madi Source 2:08.66 400 meters

34. Tamara Woodley 54:30

47.Tori Ortiz 55.51

48. Yasmine Johnson 55.84 4×400 meter relay

13. Ansley Scott, Yasmine Johnson, Tori Ortiz, Tamara Woodley 3:36.288 Men’s individual results 800 meters

5. Mehdi Yanouri 1:46.96

40. Hafez Mahadi 1:51,809 400 meters

14. DeJuana MacArthur 46.05

30. Charlie Bartholomew 46.76

42. Justin long 47.48 100 meter

37. Koryee Wyatt 10.57 4×400 relay

12. Charlie Bartholomew James Lange, DeJuana MacArthur , Koryee Wyatt 3:10.21 Beach invite Women’s individual results Discus (Gold Invitation)

12. Hannah Bradford 50.70m/166’4″ Shot Put (Gold Invitation)

19. Rachel Neaves 14.27m/46’10” Men’s individual results Discus (Gold Invitation)

66. Sam Mason 43.59m/143’0″

