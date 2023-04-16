Trenton Bourguet stars as quarterback in ASU football’s spring game

TEMPE – Arizona State played its first spring football game in the Kenny Dillingham era at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday following the conclusion of the 19th Annual Pat’s Run.

The crowd turnout wasn’t quite what the new head coach was looking for, and he begged ASU fans after the game as he continues to try to “activate the valley.”

“I thought Pat’s Run was incredible,” he said. “I was expecting more (fans) to be honest, a bit disappointed. We say we want to be a football city, right? And it was a good crowd, but it’s not what a football city should be.”

The game itself consisted of four seven-minute quarters, which ended in a 23–15 win for Team Maroon, while special teams units were not considered part of either squad.

Incumbent starting quarterback Trenton Bourguet led Team Maroon along with QBs Ben Meredith and Jacob Conover, but it was Bourguet who shone on his first drive, running back Cameron Skattebo before hitting wide receiver Elijhah Badger for the first touchdown of the game.

What a catch from Elijah Badger for the first TD of the day! @ASUFootball X #Pac12FB pic.twitter.com/oY1E0KpKpn — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 15, 2023

Team Gold responded with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Drew Pyne to Jalin Conyers.

“We’re going to have a top-five offense in the country,” wide receiver Xavier Guillory said. “It’s just inevitable with Coach Dillingham, (offensive coordinator) Beau Baldwin — they’re professionals at this and have Ph. D.’s in breaking up defenses.

“So we’re going to put up points, put up numbers. We have the players for that. So it’s no surprise to me that we came here and were executed again. It’s just doing your job, doing your part and the coach will do the rest.”

Meanwhile, five-star true freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada didn’t have his best performance for Team Gold. The early entrant wasn’t as sharp and bright at his passing as he has been for most of spring training, and Rashada isn’t letting a bad day take his confidence away from an otherwise productive six weeks.

“My individual performance today was not what I wanted,” Rashada said. “That doesn’t change how much I’ve done in the past 15 workouts and things like that.

“But I’m having fun and that’s what it’s all about: just getting better, growing as a person, growing as an athlete and you can’t complain about that and I certainly can’t let a few minutes ruin how much I’ve developed in the spring.” .”

ACTIVATE THE VALLEY

Scottsdale Desert Mountain High School wide receiver Dylan Tapley announced his dedication to Arizona State on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound wideout is one of the best in the state and Arizona’s No. 11 overall outlook for 2024, marking the highest in-state prospect to commit verbally to ASU since before the Herm Edwards era .

Tapley also joins OL Isaia Glass as the only other top-15 Arizona prospect to compete in the final three classes.

I want to be the first to change the pipeline in the state,” Tapley said SunDevilSource. “Because I was the first commit in Coach Dillingham’s first full recruiting class in his ASU era, I want this to create a domino effect with all of the top Arizona recruits.

TRANSFER PORTAL

With the reopening of the April 15-30 transfer portal, the Arizona State coaching staff will once again hit the recruiting path to improve the roster in positions that are needed, such as offensive line and linebacker.

“We are going to have exit interviews with players on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday — coaches exit interviews on Wednesday as well,” Dillingham said. do some events and things like that.

“Our boys have one more week and then they go home for about three weeks. Then they are ready to roll again. … We will try to improve our selection to win football matches.

Conversely, there is always the possibility of current ASU players putting their names in the portal, especially with wide receiver, running back, and quarterback position fights in which four to six guys compete for playing time. Or in the case of Javen Jacobs, in which the sophomore has been converted from a wideout to a tailback to create mismatches with linebackers.

“(Skattebo) brings a lot of that competition we need into that room with DeCarlos (Brooks) and Tevin White and George (Hart) and now we put Javen in the room,” said running backs coach Shaun Aguano. “Just increase that competition. I think we’ll be fine in the fall.”

Aguano added that he wanted to see how Jacobs handled hitting every play in the backfield and said the Scottsdale Saguaro product “did great”.

“He’s also such a threat from the backfield,” said Aguano. “And then if he does go in the slot, you have to match him with a linebacker and so we’re looking at a few packs, but he’s done a good job this spring.”

Follow @jwa1994