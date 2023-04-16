University of Dubuque is adding Division III men’s and women’s ice hockey this fall – The Rink Live





DUBUQUE, Iowa The University of Dubuque announced on Friday, April 14, their plans to add Division III men’s and women’s ice hockey for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The teams will compete in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association (NCHA). The other schools in the conference are Adrian, Aurora, Concordia Wisconsin, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Marian, the Milwaukee School of Engineering, St. Norbert, and Trine. Finlandia was also part of the conference, but she recently announced the closure of their entire university this spring they will therefore no longer be a participant. Dubuque plans to bring on board many of the Finlandia players currently without a team for 2023/24. “We are excited to combine the history of Finlandia University hockey, the passion for hockey in the Dubuque community and the new envisioning of adding a competitive NCAA program,” said Nelson Edmonds, the vice president of student engagement and intercollegiate athletics, in a press release. “We look forward to welcoming our incoming students from Finlandia as they become our newest Spartans.” Located in eastern Iowa on the border of both Wisconsin and Illinois, Dubuque is partnering with the Dubuque Ice Arena to become its home rink. That arena is also home to the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints. “In 2008, ice hockey was briefly a club sport at UD and we have always considered offering this collegiate experience to our student-athletes, parents and all of our UD constituents and the Dubuque community,” added Edmonds. “We are excited about the partnerships and relationships developed to bring this opportunity to our student-athletes.”

Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, mainly covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communication and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.

