Women’s water polo edged by UC Irvine, 11-10





Next game: U.C. Davis 22-04-2023 | 6:00 PM HT Apr 22 (Sat) / 6:00 PM HT U.C. Davis History HONOLULU — In a showdown between the league’s top two teams, No. 6 UC Irvine defeated Hawaii’s No. 4 water polo team 11-10 at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatics Center on Saturday. The Anteaters (16-6, 6-0) scored the final two goals of the game to go undefeated in Big West play and capture at least a share of the conference regular season title. UH (18-5, 5-1) is still alive to earn a share of the title as they defeat UC Davis in the home final, coupled with a UCI loss to Long Beach State. It was a painful loss for the ‘Bows who fell to the Anteaters for the second straight in Honolulu after last year’s Big West Tournament title game loss. Saturday’s game was a classic battle between the two league rivals with margins never exceeding one goal throughout the game. Kennedy East scored four goals to lead the UCI, including the last two goals of the game. East’s heroism offset another great performance from UH freshman Bia MantellatoDias, who scored a team high five. The first half was a hit. UCI took a 2-1 lead after the first quarter, but a Lot Stertefeld goal late in the second half gave UH the first lead, 4-3. UCI answered with a Gracie Helberg goal with six ticks left in the half to tie things up, 4-4, going into the break. It continued to go up and down in the second half. UH then moved into position for the win Jordan Wedderburn scored her second goal of the game to give UH a 10–9 lead with 3:21 remaining. It was UH’s first lead since the opening moments of the second half. But East dug UCI out of the hole with a pair of goals with less than two minutes left, including the game winner with 1:14 left when she hovered a shot over UH goalkeeper’s outstretched arms Bridget Layburn . UH had a few chances to tie the score, but came up empty in the last two possessions, including a Mantellatto Dias shot that was blocked by UCI with less than 10 seconds left. Hawaiʻi will host its final home game of the season on Saturday, April 22 against UC Davis at 6 p.m. Libby Gault , Olivia Kitler And Emma Rossum will be honored after the game as part of the Senior Night festivities. #HawaiiWWP

