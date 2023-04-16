Texas football spring game: our takeaway for the staff





Takeaways from Saturday’s Orange-White game at the Royal-Memorial Stadium: There is no doubt about the starting QB Now in his second season as a starter in Steve Sarkisian’s system, sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers seemed to be the starter if anything. He went 16-of-23 for 195 yards as he helped the White team to a 21-10 victory. Ewers completed eight of nine passes on the final drive of the first half, including a 13-yard touchdown pass to Georgia transfer A.D. Mitchell, who made a one-handed jumping problem that drew oohs aaahs from the crowd. And Maalik Murphy may have solidified his status as the No. 2 quarterback, despite the standing ovation freshman Arch Manning drew from the audience. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound redshirt freshman threw for 116 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-13 passing, including a stunning 79-yard scoring pass to freshman Johntay Cook II. In his burnt-orange debut, Manning went 5-of-13 for 30 yards. Receivers show depth, versatility Even with Isaiah Neyor and Casey Cain sitting out the scrimmage with injuries, the receiving corps impressed with its depth and versatility. Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington, the team’s two leading receivers a year ago, appeared ready for the fall by combing for 142 yards on nine catches. Mitchell drew the biggest crowd reaction with his highlight scoring catch and six catches for 58 yards, and Cook showed his ability to make it to the top of the defense on his touchdown reception. The only negatives were several missed passes, including two by freshman Deandre Moore, who had as many as five receptions for 44 yards. LB Anthony Hill looks ready for Saturday DeMarvion who? Esteemed freshman linebacker Anthony Hill, a five-star Denton recruit who went to Texas late in the Texas A&M recruiting cycle, looked a lot like DeMarvion Overshown, the Texas defense leader a year ago who earned all Big 12 honors. Lined up across the defensive front, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Hill saw action as an edge rusher. He had three official tackles, one dismissal and even incidentally knocked down Manning, of course in a meeting between the team’s top two recruits from the 2023 class. Sorrell, Burke give the defense an edge Barryn Sorrell set the tone for the Orange team’s defense early on, likely forcing Ewers to sack if such stats counted in a spring game and continued to create pressure. Ethan Burke, a Westlake sophomore, also impressed on the outside with five tackles, one official sack and several unofficial pressures. He may have staked his claim to steady playing time against Sorrell in a position the Longhorns needed. Spring surprises stand out Every spring game seems to yield a few surprising heroes. This year, a few linebackers took the spotlight. Senior David Gbenda had a team-high seven tackles for the white team as he continued to display the playability that has earned his teammates and coaches critical acclaim all spring. For the Orange team, senior Jett Bush had six solo stops, including a sack and a tackle for a loss. Would these seniors be able to seize regular playing time in the fall? They argued their case on Saturday.

