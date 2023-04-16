Women’s Tennis Sweeps Lycoming – Stevens Institute of Technology Athletics





Next game: New Jersey City University 16-04-2023 | 12.00 April 16 (Sun) / 12 noon New Jersey City University History SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (April 15, 2023) The Stevens Institute of Technology women’s tennis team defeated Lycoming 9-0 in a MAC Freedom game on Saturday afternoon. The game was moved indoors due to bad weather. The Ducks won their seventh straight game to improve to 7-5 and to a perfect 6-0 in the MAC Freedom. The convincing victory marked the Ducks’ 12th consecutive win in regular season conference play. To graduate Agatha Malinowski and freshmen Stephanie Untermeyer got the Ducks off to a good start with a solid 8-2 win in the first doubles over Emily Wolfgang and Rei Saar. First year Anya Sharma and sophomores Emma Eguia made it 2 for 2 with an 8-3 win on second doubles over Haley Seebold and Sarah Lanphear. Senior Juliette Marchisio and sophomores Isabella wife closed the doubles with an 8-0 loss to Addison Angstadt and Greta Kimble. As the game turned to singles, the Ducks continued to dominate the Warriors, winning on all six lines. Untermeyer matched Wolfgang on the front line to win 6-2, 6-0. Malinowski posted another impressive 6-2, 6-1 decision on line two over Saar while a junior Polina Odintseva crowned Emily Kelchner 6-2, 6-0 on line three. Eguia continued the strong play with an 8-0 win over Seebold on line four. First year Anusha Singh picked up another win for the Ducks on line five on the day with an 8-6 victory over Lanphear. First year He saw Heitz rounded out the streak of wins for the Ducks by beating Kimble 8-2. Next one: Women’s Tennis hosts NJCU on Sunday, April 16 in Hoboken. The first time is scheduled for 12 noon. The Ducks celebrate Senior Day. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

Twitter: @stevensducks

Instagram: @stevensducks

#AllRise

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stevensducks.com/news/2023/4/16/womens-tennis-sweeps-lycoming.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related