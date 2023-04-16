FDNY commissioner Laura Kavanagh was booed during the FDNY vs. NYPD





Embattled FDNY commissioner Laura Kavanagh was booed when she was introduced Saturday at the annual FDNY vs. NYPD at the UBS Arena in Long Island. As soon as Kavanagh’s name was announced on loudspeaker for the friendly match, a cacophony of boos rained down from the stands as she made her way across the ice, video obtained by the Post shows. She was booed by firefighters, we don’t like her and trust her, a firefighter who attended the match told The Post that she is ruining the fire service. She has no idea what it’s like to be a firefighter and put out fires. The unrest came just hours after The Post reported that a tenth top FDNY chief has requested a demotion amid ongoing unrest within the department since three top FDNY officials were abruptly demoted by Kavanagh in February. Kavanagh sparked a mutiny among top FDN Y officials after taking the unprecedented step of demoting the three officers and violating an unwritten, long-standing firefighter protocol and chain of command. In response, several assistant and deputy assistant chiefs asked to be returned to field posts in solidarity with the demoted officers.





Kavanagh was booed amid an ongoing mutiny of top FDNY officials calling for a demotion in solidarity with three officials who were abruptly demoted in February. Getty Images The three officers, assistant chiefs Michael Gala, Joseph Jardin and Fred Schaaf, sued the city over their demotion and demanded reinstatement, but U.S. District Judge Rachel Kovner in Brooklyn last month upheld Kavanagh’s decision. Kavanagh, the city’s first female fire commissioner, was subsequently slammed with an age discrimination lawsuit alleging she was demoted, impeached, forced into retirement or retaliated against 15 senior senior employees of the department.





The turmoil came just hours after The Post reported that a tenth top FDNY chief has requested a demotion amid ongoing unrest within the department. Jim Walden, an attorney for three chiefs suing the city for ageism after Kavanagh demoted them, told The Post the boos were to be expected. New Yorkers are not stupid. They know that Kavanagh is unqualified. They know she’s tearing up FDNY, Walden said. Of course they bother her. To them she is a joke, albeit a dangerous one. She better get used to the jeers because she’ll hear them every time she goes out in public, said another firefighter who was at the hockey game.





Kavanagh faces a lawsuit from more than a dozen FDNY officials accusing her of ageism. JC Rice Kavanagh is not new to the hard-core crowd. She was jeered and booed when she took the stage at a promotional ceremony in Brooklyn in February, as the crowd cheered a firefighter protesting her uproar. The bickering was disturbing enough that the event’s FDNY emcee, Captain Andrew Brown, had to embarrassingly rebuke the ranks: Slow down, gentlemen. FDNY defeated NYPD in the annual match-up by a score of 8-5. Kavanagh left the game early, but NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell stayed to the end.

