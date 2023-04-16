mr. Drinkies discusses the soggy history of drinking games

There was no game that night, so the Brazilian catcher and Guatemalan second baseman decided to go bowling with their gringo teammates in a suburb of Rio de Janeiro.

The bowling alley in Barra da Tijuca was unexpectedly busy; the lanes were all reserved. They had to wait and so, as young men will do, they started drinking, Brahma Chopp beer and cachaa, a kind of rum not made from molasses but directly from sugar cane. And as young men will be, they were eventually joined by some women. And as young people sometimes do, they ignored the PA announcement calling for them to claim their finally opened job and sat down in the bar and played a drinking game.

I don’t remember what the game we played was called, if we even called it, if it was something we made up spontaneously, or if the Brazilian catcher taught us all the rules, but I remember how it was played. We stretched a damp paper cocktail napkin over the top of an empty stone glass and balanced a cruzeiro coin (the head side represents a sugar cane plant) in the center. Then we took turns burning holes in that napkin by touching it with a cigarette.

You had to burn all the way through the napkin. You can burn the napkin as long as you like, and move the cigarette to burn a wider or longer hole. You lost the game when, on your turn, the cruzeiro fell through and rattled into the glass. Your punishment was to take a shot of cachaa immediately.

I remember when I was good at the game. I burned small curls into the paper, and more than once I was the penultimate burner. I also had a few shots of cachaa that night. That’s the problem with drinking games, you only win if you lose every now and then.

What happened after we left that bowling alley, I can’t say for sure. There were nights we slept on Ipanema Beach; there were nights when we floated back to the apartment in Copacabana. But I remember taking my turn, burning around the edges of that coin in that dark bar. I remember the faces and the laughter and how good the beer tasted. (It’s not that good. It took me years to find Brahma Chopp in the US, and when I did it was fruity and bland, an American-style lager.)

Here at the Drinkies counter, we take drinking seriously, which means we don’t condone drinking games. But everything in moderation, right? People are going to drink. And when people drink, people go crazy.

Drinking games are part of what people have always done, they have developed in all corners of the world, sometimes as religious or cultural rituals. One of the earliest recorded drinking games is the Chinese Jiuling, which dates back at least to the Western Zhou Dynasty (11th century BCE – 771 BCE).

It was originally designed to regulate people’s drinking habits, to teach alcoholic discipline and decency. It involves participants taking turns reciting poetry while drinking wine. If you make a mistake, you have to finish your drink. (The more you drink, the more mistakes you make.) It was played at formal gatherings and was fashionable among elites and intellectuals as a way to demonstrate both cultural knowledge and the ability to hold your liquor. It is still popular today, although the rules have relaxed somewhat.

If you think Jiuling sounds a bit more sophisticated than burning holes in napkins, consider that on the other side of the world, the Vikings developed a different kind of really stupid drinking game, one where they kept their heads under water while drunk. Apparently many Norsemen were good at these drowning contests; they darkened underwater and even drowned. But there was no penalty for choosing not to play. They also had games where they drunkenly recited couplets in a kind of Scandinavian rap battle.

These ancient Viking games should not be confused with the modern drinking game Viking, which involves wiggling your fingers and pretending to row, and which is quite popular in certain Sigma Chi chapters. Trust me, it sucks.

The ancient Greeks had Kottabos, which was extremely popular at their symposiums (drunken fights). One form of Kottabos involved a drinking vessel called a kylix with a wide shallow bowl and handles on each side.

After wine was drunk from the kylix, a pitcher threw the remaining dregs at a target, sometimes a metal disc balanced on a stand, sometimes a bowl floating in a bowl of water. The fun came from the thrower missing the target, splashing the walls of the andron and watching the slaves try to clean up the mess. Har har har.

In medieval Europe, drinking games were not that advanced. Usually they consisted of fighting. The current pastimes of thumb warfare and finger jousting (popular in Dallas prep schools in the 1980s) probably derive from these games, although some jousting dates back to the Iron Age Israelites.

During the Renaissance era, drinking games became more sophisticated and sophisticated. In Italy, Battilarda was a popular game, where participants drank from a cup and passed it around the room. Each person had to take a sip and then sing a song or recite a poem. If a contestant failed to perform, they had to drink again.

In France, La Grace was a popular drinking game played at formal dinner parties. Contestants would attempt to catch a small ball in a cup while standing on one leg. If a player couldn’t catch the ball or fell over, he had to drink.

Quarters, which involve bouncing a quarter off a table into a red Solo cup, probably dates back to the American colonial period, when red Solo cups were more like wooden mugs or pewter tankards. But drinking games in this country really took off in the early 1900s, when Prohibition led to the rise of speakeasies. Drinking games such as Bootleggers and Never Have I Ever became popular in these establishments.

In the post-World War II era, drinking games continued to evolve, especially on college campuses across America. Beer Pong is said to have been invented at Dartmouth College sometime between 1950 and 1960, when some students apparently left cups of beer on a ping pong table during a game, and others started aiming for the cups.

Originally the game was played with ping pong bats, but at one point fraternity brothers from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania disrupted the sport by throwing ping pong balls instead of paddling them. There is a Canadian version called alcohockey, played on an air hockey table with players shooting at beer mugs with pucks instead of balls.

Other popular drinking games include Flip Cup, which involved flipping cups; Ring of Fire, which involves a deck of playing cards; and where the hell are my keys? which can lead to imprisonment and the payment of a substantial fine.

One of the drinking games that adults play is called blind tasting.

This is where you sit with your friends and pour shots of an anonymous brown drink, and everyone proceeds to give opinions and guesses about what they put in their bodies. This can be nice because most of us get most of the information about the whisky, beer or wine we drink from the label. Take away access to that label from us, and we can’t always reliably tell bourbon from rye.

(Or at least not Mr. Big Shot Drinkies Man here; some of you Facebook bottle pots inflating the price of Four Roses Small Batch Select probably believe so.)

Blind tastings are more than just entertainment because they can help us see that there is no certain correlation between price and our enjoyment of a drink. Old Grand-Dad does well in blind tasting; sometimes Rebel Yell does too.

But one of the problems with blind tasting is that someone has to set it up – they have to get hold of the bottles, figure out a way to hide (decant) all visual identifiers, and generally keep track. Which means they know the answers to the test. It’s a bit of work, and the proctor isn’t having much fun.

Enter a company called Blind Barrels — blindbarrels.com — that essentially does all the work for you. Blind Barrels is heavily focused on facilitating blind tastings of countless styles of American “craft” whiskey – smaller distilleries across the country rather than Jim Beam and his foes (Little Rock Rocktown Distillery is considered a future contributor) – and it operates as a subscription service, sending a quarterly box of four whiskey samples simply marked A, B, C, and D.

The whiskeys may all be bourbon, but it’s more likely to be a blend of bourbon, rye, wheat whiskey, malt whiskey, etc., with different cask finishes and flavors. You get your box – retail price of a single box is $69; a prepaid annual subscription costs $199.99 — taste the whiskeys and take notes. If you can guess the brand of whiskey you will amaze your friends.

When it’s time to reveal what the whiskeys are, scan a QR code inside the box, which will reveal the whiskeys in your game and tell you about their flavor profiles. If you particularly enjoy any of the samples, you can purchase a bottle directly from the service – as of now, it’s legal in Arkansas.

I like the concept of Blind Barrels, but I’m not sure I’d commit to hosting four of these blind tastings a year. The price doesn’t seem exorbitant to me, although keep in mind that each sample bottle contains 50 milliliters of whiskey — meaning each bottle is slightly more than a standard shot (1.5 ounces equals 44.3 milliliters) . So you probably don’t have to invite the whole book club to the tasting. And that you will probably have to supplement the test material with extra alcohol.

On the other hand, as an educational tool (which definitely qualifies for tax purposes) the Blind Barrels kit makes a lot of sense. It’s a fun way to discover craft whiskeys from around the country. It’s not a night where you burn holes in a napkin at a smoky Brazilian bowling alley a few months after your 18th birthday, but when it comes to adult pleasure, it’s another.

