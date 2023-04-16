A&T ends play at CAA Championships on Saturday





SOUTH GATE, NC North Carolina A&T fell short of the final day of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Women’s Golf Championships after finishing 73 shots off the lead on Saturday’s par-72, 6,013 yard The Reserve Course in St. James. A&T shot a 40-over 328 on the second day and ranks ninth. The Aggies end their first-ever CAA Championship by shooting a two-day total of 84-over 660. The College of Charleston leads the tournament by 12 strokes. On Saturday, the Cougars shot a 4-over 292. For two days, Charleston fired an 11-over 587. The team closest to the Cougars, the UNC Wilmington Seahawks, shot 15-over on Saturday. The Seahawks have a total of 36 rounds of 23 over 599. Delaware is hot on the heels of the Seahawks after a 13-over 301 in the second round. The Blue Hens are trailing a 25-over 601, followed by Elon, who moved up one spot after Friday’s game with a 301 in the second round. is in fourth place with a 31-over 607. Towson (613) and William & Mary (629) are the two other teams that will tee off on Sunday. A&Ts Jayla Rogers shot her second straight 79 on Saturday. Rogers heads into the final day of the championships on Sunday with a six-point tie for 26th with 14-over 158. Charleston’s Emma Schimpf leads the tournament by two strokes with a 1-under 143. Schimpf shot even par in the second round, tied for third-lowest score on Saturday. William & Mary’s Grace Lu scored the lowest on the day at 4-under 68. A pair of UNCW golfers are tied for second. Mallory Fobes and Phu Khine have a two-day total of 1-over 145. Khine led the tournament after the first 18 holes, but shot 4-over on Saturday. Fobes moved up one spot by scoring an 1-over 73. Charleston’s Viktoria Hund (146) and Delaware’s Anna Kittelson (147) round out the top-5. Rogers had a rough start to her day, shooting 4-over after the first five holes. But she recovered to shoot three on the par-3 sixth before earning her first birdie by carding a four on the par-5, 481-yard seventh. Then she bogeyed No. 8 before making the turn and double-bogeyed her card for No. 10. She carded pars on her next three holes before bogeying No. 14. She made a birdie on the par-3, 153 yard, 16th. She finished the tournament with a par and a bogey. Kennedy Lee had A&T’s lowest score on the day, shooting a 5-over 77 to move up one spot to 32nd. Lee also had a team-high four birdies on her card on Saturday. She also had a challenging start shooting 5-over after the first six holes. But from there, Lee did well. Like Rogers, she made a No. 7 birdie before moving to 3-over on a birdie on the par-4, 252-yard ninth. She followed up a number 10 bogey with a three on the par-4, 353-yard 11th. Lee moved to six over after bogeying three of her next five holes, but recovered to par the par-5 17th and a three on the 343-yard, par-4 18th to shoot 2-over on the back nine. Vileska Gelpi moved up four positions to 35th by shooting a second-round 10-over 82 after shooting a first-round 14-over 86. Gelpi also made a birdie No. 7 for her only red number of the day. Kira Porter was the final scorer for A&T on Saturday, when she shot an 87. Victoria Stutts has a two-round total of 174. Six programs begin at 8 a.m. Sunday on The Reserve Course, with the top three teams in team scoring Charleston, UNCW and Delaware starting at 8:50 a.m. Charleston will aim to become the first repeat winner since Delaware in 2016 and 2017.

