Cricket-Winless Delhi Pays Price For IPL Power Play Mistakes | WSAU News/Talk 550 AM 99.9 FM





NEW DELHI (Reuters) Power play woes dogged Delhi Capitals as the David Warner-led side lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, recording their fifth straight defeat of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Delhi, the league’s only winless side this season, remained rooted at the bottom of the 10-team league after another sloppy showing by a stuttering top spot that included Warner. The Australian is second in this season’s list of top scorers, but the 228 runs he scored in five games come on a batting frequency of 117, the lowest of the top 10 hitters. Their bowlers did a good job limiting Bangalore to 174-6, but Delhi lost three wickets in their first three overs and the top half of their batting order was lost for 53 runs. Manish Pandey’s light-hearted 50 helped Delhi finish at 151-9 and some serious introspection could be on the cards before they face Kolkata Knight Riders in their next game on Thursday. We didn’t build partnerships to go after that totally, a dejected Warner said after the defeat. It should have been an easy task, but unfortunately we didn’t come up with any trump cards. We lost three wickets in the power play and runouts are non-negotiable in this format and can sometimes cost you the game. Warner said Delhi should find a way to score quickly in the first six overs without losing too many wickets. We should be trying to figure out how to do the power play and not lose early wickets, especially in the first two or three overs. That’s going to hurt you in a lot of games. However, Warner, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their only IPL title in 2016, was still hoping for a turnaround. We need to take a good look at ourselves and come back strong with five days off. It’s not working right now, but teams came back from 0-5, so hopefully we can be that second team. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

