5 thoughts on the Seminoles spring game

TALLAHASSEE Florida State goes into the September opener against LSU in Orlando as a top-10 team with a legitimate shot at its first College Football Playoff bid since 2014.

Nothing that happened at the Seminoles spring showcase on Saturday could change that perception. Quarterback Jordan Travis flashed Heisman Trophy potential in a shortened performance. Defensive end Jared Verse showed enough to warrant the first round hype he will embrace in a year from now. New skill players emerged, even though some of the top talents were either out (receiver Johnny Wilson) or limited (running back Trey Benson). There were no major injuries and no major concerns that surfaced in an exhibition that was part scrimmage, part public practice.

One of the most encouraging signs came next, when coach Mike Norvell expressed his quiet confidence when asked about the opening of the transfer portal on Saturday.

I like where we are, Norvell said. I like this group we have.

He should, as this group still looks like one that should be vying for at least an ACC title in its fourth season.

Here are four other takeaways from Saturday’s exhibition, ahead of an announced crowd of 33,107 at Doak Campbell Stadium:

Kentron Poitier has appeared with the recipient

Poitier was the most improved player in attack last fall and built on that this spring. He had two big highlights, a one-handed grapple on the sideline and another 20-yard grapple. He also caught a touchdown pass from Travis and blocked well on the outside on a touchdown run.

That in itself is a strong performance for Poitier, who had just 22 receptions in his first three years. But it’s especially important because of the FSU’s depth map. Wilson didn’t play. Another key contributor from last year, Tampas Mycah Pittman, is at least several months away from returning. FSU needs playmakers on the outside. Poitier looked good on Saturday and has done so all spring, according to offensive coordinator Alex Atkins.

The FSU’s line of attack is deep

A unit that fell into disrepair under Jimbo Fisher and was one of the worst units in the country under Willie Taggart has become a force, if not the force, of the Seminoles. FSU’s size and depth stood out on Saturday. Lamar transfer Bless Harris was the top left tackle. That’s notable because coaches raved about his potential last season before he missed the last 12 games of the season with an injury.

Redshirt freshman Julian Armella was also impressive. The former top-200 national recruit held his own against South Carolina’s Gilber Edmond at the line of scrimmage. For the first time in almost a decade, FSU fans don’t have to worry about this device.

Kalen DeLoach played

He’s been a starting linebacker for the past two seasons, so his success shouldn’t come as a surprise. But he was still one of the best performers of the day. He intercepted Travis early in the exhibition and recovered a fumble late. Both could have been defensive touchdowns in normal games without quick whistles.

Linebacker has not been FSU’s strongest position in recent years. That’s changing, partly because of DeLoach.

Follow the state university football teams Subscribe to our free Florida Football Fix newsletter Bring analysis and insights from college football to your inbox weekly throughout the season with a focus on the entire state.

I just know from a consistency standpoint that if he plays his best, he can be a big playmaker for us this fall, said defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.

FSU’s backfield has another contributor: Rodney Hill

A deep position group is now looking even deeper after the former four-star recruit built a buzzworthy spring with a breakaway game. He rushed for a touchdown and caught another from the backfield.

He’s letting his gaming skills take over, Norvell said.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound redshirt freshman also learns from his mistakes. Hill dropped a possible touchdown during Thursday practice and boiled over it that night. He told Norvell it was a play he had to make.

On Saturday, FSU gave him a chance at the same game. He made it and secured an over-the-shoulder catch.

Sign up for Florida Football Fix’s weekly newsletter as Matt Baker offers his analysis of trends, news and hot topics surrounding college football and how they affect our state teams. Never miss the latest news with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow up on our Tampa Bay Times sports team Twitter And Facebook.