No. 14 men’s tennis sweeps at Wabash





CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (April 15, 2023) Denison University’s No. 14 men’s tennis team earned its seventh straight 9-0 sweep to improve to 21-3 overall and 6-0 in the North Coast Athletic Conference after beating Wabash College on Saturday afternoon at the Collett Tennis Centre. Notable results:

Camden French And Ethane Green won 8–1 against Cole Borden and Liam Grennon at No. 1 doubles. Frans and Groen are now 10-3 in doubles.

Andy Makler And Zachary Portnoy were 8-4 winners over Alvaro Alonso-Sanchez and Augusto Ghidini in No. 2 doubles. Mackler and Portnoy are now 12-1 when playing together this season and 5-0 at No. 2 in the doubles.

Kale Shah And Andrew Chapides won 8-2 against Cole Shifferly and Ethan Koeneman in No. 3 doubles. Single people Shah was a 6-2, 6-0 winner over 1st place Alonso-Sanchez to improve to 10-6 overall and 7-3 for the No. 1 spot in his first season with Denison.

Jack Bulger won 6–3, 6–3 against No. 2 singles Shifferly to improve his singles record to 11–4 on the year.

Jacob Patterson earned a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Borden in No. 3 singles, and improved to 14-2 in doubles.

Anthony Payiavlas won 6-1, 6-2 against Ghidini in No. 4 singles, improving to 8-1 in doubles and 3-0 in both No. 3 and No. 4 singles.

Chapides won 6-2, 6-2 against Tharakesh Ashokar in No. 5 singles, improving to a perfect 19-0 in doubles and 8-0 from the No. 5 spot.

Portnoy won 6-1, 6-0 against Grennon in No. 6 singles to improve to 11-1 in doubles. Next one: Denison closes out the regular season with a chance to clinch the NCAC Championship with a perfect 7-0 record as the Big Red stays in Indiana tomorrow on Sunday, April 16 to play at DePauw University (8-6 overall, 3- 1 NCAC) from 12 noon in Greencastle.

