Fillier’s hat-trick leads Canada past Switzerland to set the stage for a gold vs. The United States

Canada dominated Switzerland, but more than 30 minutes into the game it still couldn’t find the back of the net.

Enter Sarah Fillier.

Midway through the second period, the budding superstar walked into the slot and fired. The first sound was the loud clinking of the pole. But then cheer. Finally, after 21 shots, a goal.

Fillier wouldn’t stop there either. She added two more, sending hats flying onto the rink at the CAA Center in Brampton, Ont., as Canada defeated Switzerland 5-1 in Saturday’s Women’s Hockey World Cup semifinals.

It provides a long-awaited showdown on Sunday with a gold medal against the US, who beat the Czech Republic 9-1. Canada, the reigning Olympic gold medalist, will be aiming for a third consecutive world title against a young, hungry American squad of five rookies.

“It’s not hard to get up for this game, and I’m sure they say the same there,” said Fillier.

It will be the fourth major final of the 22-year-old Fillier against the US. She has emerged victorious in each of the previous three, bringing the rivalry back to Canada.

‘It’s really special’

The Georgetown, Ontario native is now tied for the tournament lead with 10 goals and four assists.

“To score a hat-trick on Canadian soil, 15 minutes away from my hometown, countless friends and family, and to share that moment with my teammates who have been on a crazy journey for the past three years is truly special,” she said .

After being held off the scoresheet in Canada’s game against the Czechs, head coach Troy Ryan took Fillier aside for a chat. Ryan thought Fillier could pass another level.

“She’s at her best when she almost looks like a shark,” Ryan said. “She’s chasing pucks and she’s always aggressive, attacking.”

Fillier reacted big and has since scored eight points and five goals in four games. She remembered talking to Ryan on Saturday and said it was all about mindset.

“I have to have the mindset that I can be dominant around people I’ve looked up to all my life,” she said. “And then just being dangerous every time I step on the ice.”

Her line, which centers on Sarah Nurse and Natalie Spooner, has been Canada’s most prolific.

Two of Spooner’s three assists in the game came on Fillier’s goals, while Nurse also contributed one helper. Jamie Lee Rattray added insurance with a power play marker early in the third period.

Nurse, who also scored the extra time winner in the quarter-final against Sweden, said their chemistry is a result of years together.

“Obviously we know that Spooner is a nice, pretty awesome presence on the net. Filly is obviously a very skilled player and so being able to get the right timing and the right spots for each other has been a lot of fun working with those players to play two,” she said.

Spooner, Nurse and Fillier span three generations of the team. They are three-, two- and one-time Olympians respectively.

Before the tournament, Spooner told CBC Sports that Fillier brings the whole package.

“She always seems to be in the right place to score goals. She’s obviously so skilled. She’s good offensively, she’s great defensively. So I mean, I think there’s a lot of things,” she said. “But when you look at her like you’ve just seen her, you think, ‘Wow, this girl can score goals.'”

If Canada is to beat the US for three-peat gold, it will need Fillier to continue finding rope.

Canada enters the game for the gold medal after beating the Americans five consecutive times, including the last four of this year’s Rivalry Series.

It will have the home crowd on its side, and an arena that doesn’t quite hold 5,000 people sounded much louder than that at times, a level that should only be stepped up against the US.

“It’s exactly what you dream of as a little kid. We had to do it a few years ago in Calgary in front of friends and family.” [due to COVID-19 restrictions] so to play tomorrow in front of probably 5,000 fans is really exciting,” said Fillier.

But the Americans can be confident after their erosion of the Czechs, a game in which five players scored at least three points. Defenseman Caroline Harvey, 20, led the way with one goal and three assists, while veterans Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel each scored a pair.

Even a group stage loss to Canada kept the Americans from feeling too bad about themselves, having forced overtime by two goals in the last minute before falling into a shootout.

Knight, the American captain, said matches between the rivals are always electric.

“It’s just one of those rivalries that we can’t put into words. It’s really special and the stakes are high all the time,” she said.

US head coach John Wroblewski has been cautious about setting expectations too high for his young squad.

Instead, he enjoyed Canada’s talent, including Marie-Philip Poulin, Nurse and Fillier.

“There is a lot of experience and confidence,” he said. “To dethrone someone who is so good at what he does takes an outstanding performance from any player.”

