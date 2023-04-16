Sports
World Table Tennis Updates: O’Sullivan overcomes illness to reach top 16
2023-04-16 03:11:55
[Sports News]The 17-day World Table Tennis Championship kicked off Saturday (15th) in Crucible. Former champion “Rocket” O’Sullivan (Ronnie O’Sullivan) traditionally made his debut in the opening game. Although the “first brother” in the world, who is aiming to break the record of eight times on the throne, is in a sluggish state, he is still strong enough to beat the Chinese “post-2000” player Pang Junxu 10:7 and reach the top 16 for the 27th time in his career. After the match, he revealed that he is very fit. Weak, limp, felt like mononucleosis, couldn’t wait to go back to bed and rest.
As the favorite to win the championship, O’Suliyun’s performance in this battle is far from his best. He regularly made mistakes in the game. Facing Pang Junxu, who set foot on the Crucible Palace for the first time, he just seized his chance amid constant fouls and took a 5-0 lead. Benefit. In the 6th inning, Pang Junxu scored 133 runs in “Po Bai”, and “Rocket” led 6:3 at halftime. After a short break, the battle between the two remained in a stalemate. Ausulliyun scored the winning point with 9:4. Pang Junxu tried and hit three consecutive 70+ sticks to make up 7:9. The game took the lead in “initiating” 81 degrees, earning a 10:7 victory.
“Now I’m finally relieved!” O’Suliyun, who took part in the World Cup for the 31st time in his career, said candidly after the game: “When you feel good, you enjoy every moment. But tonight I feel like my condition is ups and downs it feels like glandular fever it drains your energy I’ve just been holding tight sometimes you have to go through these situations because you have to fight well it’s all over , now I can’t wait to get back into bed and get better. Peace.” After qualifying, 47-year-old O’Sulliyun will face China’s Ding Junhui and Iran’s Hossein Vafaei for the quarter-finals.
In other races on the same day, “Melbourne Machine” Robertson (Neil Robertson) led China’s Wu Yize 6:3, Bingxian (Stuart Bingham) led David Gilbert 6:3, and Ali Carter fell behind 4:5 Jak Jones and Luca Brecel lead Ricky Walden 6:3.
