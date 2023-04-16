McCarthy, Shively Run Top-10 Marks on Final Day of Bryan Clay





BRYAN CLAY INVITATIONAL FINAL RESULTS

BEACH INVITING END RESULTS LONG BEACH, California. Aidan McCarthy And Xi’an Shively both posted top-10 marks in program history in the men’s and Mathis Bresco posted a personal best in the pole vault as Cal Poly Athletics closed out competition on Saturday at the Beach Invitational and Bryan Clay Invitational. Bryan Clay invitees A day after setting fire to the Azusa Pacific University track and breaking a 53-year-old school record in the men’s 800 meters, McCarthy ran a time of 3:41.21 in the 1,500 meters to move him from No. 3 to No. 2 on Cal Poly’s all-time list. The performance allowed him to win heat 6 out of 1,500 invites and stay atop the Big West throughout the event. McCarthy jumped ahead of Jim Schankel (1979) on the all-time list and was just 0.54 seconds off Dan Aldridge’s school record (3:40.67, 1978). Shively also impressed in the 1.500, posting an outdoor record of 3:44.97 to move to No. 10 on the Mustangs’ all-time list. In February at the Boston University Last Chance Invite, McCarthy and Shively became the first two runners in the history of the program to run miles under four minutes. Spencer Pickren (3:46.01), Carson Smith (3:46.33) and Lewis Westwood (3:52.53) also ran personal bests in the 1,500 under the lights Saturday night to cap off a strong showing from the Cal Poly distance program. Smith finished third overall in the 1.500 Open A race and won his heat. Beach Invitational Just two days after clearing 17 feet, 7 inches in the men’s pole vault at the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate to take the Big West lead in the event, Bresko posted another personal best (17-7.25) to finish as second at the Beach Invitational. Bresko, the defending champion of the conference, is currently ranked No. 13 in the West region in the event. Melody Nwagwu placed ninth in the women’s long jump and triple jump and had an outdoor best (19-0.75) in the long jump. Shelby Danielle No. 4 all-time in the 100-meter dash, was 0.02 seconds off her personal best in the event Saturday, with a time of 11.63 to finish seventh. Jadyn Snaer tied for No. 2 all-time, placed 10th (11.75).

Anthony Benitez And Euan Houston took second and fourth place respectively in the men’s 1.500 at the meet, while Anisa Rind ran a collegiate record (24.66) and placed 10th in the women’s 200. Amaya Lopez-Fuller the conference leader in the women’s discus throw, was close to her personal best with a mark of 166-7 and placed 11th in the event. Rind, Daniele, Nwagwu and Snaer carried the Mustangs to a fourth-place finish in the women’s 4×100 relay (45.85), while Cal Poly posted a season-best in the women’s 4×400 (3:49.52). Cal Poly will host the Mustang Invitational Friday at the Miller & Capriotti Athletics Complex, the third and final home game of the season. Cal Poly Results Beach invitation day 2 results WOMEN

Shot put 58, Natalie Rogers 37-8.

Discuss 11, Amaya Lopez-Fuller , 166-7. 16, Isabella Rigby , 156-1. 46, Natalie Rogers 135-0.

high jump 16, Lariel Henley 5-3.25. long jump 9, Melody Nwagwu 19-0.75.

triple jump 9, Melody Nwagwu 39-5.75.

Pole vault 12, Annie Hatzenbeler 12-10.25 am.

100 7, Shelby Danielle , 11.63. 10, Jadyn Snaer 11:75 am.

200 10, Anisa Rind 24.66. 400 hurdles 32, Ashpin Oliver 1:04.34.

400 14, Katelyn Carr , 56.87. 21, Beautiful Aduaka 57.72.

4×100 relay 4, Cal Poly ( Anisa Rind , Shelby Danielle , Melody Nwagwu , Jadyn Snaer ), 45.85.

4×400 Relay 9, Cal Poly ( Katelyn Carr , Cassidy Hubert , Beautiful Aduaka , Ashpin Oliver ), 3:49.52. GENTLEMEN disc 24, Rory Devaney 165-0.

Shot put 40, Devon Cetti 51-0.25.

Long jump T17, Tibyasa Matovu , 23-6.75. 23, Noah Bustos 23-0.5.

triple jump 15, Bailey Jones 45-10.5.

Pole Vault T2, Mathis Bresco 5-7.25 p.m.

100 19, Tyler Esteves 10.61.

200 19, Tyler Esteves , 21.69. 24, MacGregor TeSelle 21.79.

400 20, Chris Davis 49.44. 1,500 2, Anthony Benitez , 3:54.81. 4, Euan Houston 3:57.37.

4×100 relay 7, Cal Poly ( Chris Davis , Tyler Esteves , Joey Southo , MacGregor TeSelle ), 41.30 am. Bryan Clay Invitational Day 3 Results WOMEN 1,500 opened A 118, Abigail Fletcher 4:36.67. GENTLEMEN 1,500 invite 39, Aidan McCarthy , 3:41.21. 80, Xi’an Shively , 3:44.97. 99, Spencer Pickren 3:46.01.

1,500 open A 3, Carson Smith , 3:46.33. 100, Colton Wint , 3:51.53. 111, Rory Smith , 3:52.07. 130, Lucas LaCambra, 3:53.04.

1,500 Open B 30, Lewis Westwood 3:52.23.

