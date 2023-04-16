USC Spring Football Game: New Look Defense Gets Faster





After a spring designed to ensure progress, the new pieces on USC’s revamped defenses took their place, ready to start over. Anthony Luke, the Trojans’ new five-star lineman who came over from Texas A&M, towered over the line of scrimmage, as intimidating as promised. Mason Cobb, an Oklahoma State All-Big 12 Conference linebacker, crouched in the middle and ran to each hole with reckless abandon. Lay before him Kyon Barreswho was an All-Pac-12 Conference defensive tackle at Arizona and held the interior with the kind of size that USC sorely lacked. So much of the Trojans’ defense looked different from the group that fell apart at the end of last season, and optimism had been the main story for the last four weeks leading up to the spring game. But when quarterback Caleb Williams fell back on Saturday’s opening snap and confidently hammered a 45-yard pass down the field, it was fair to wonder how much a pair of players plucked from the transfer portal can be expected to pull off on their own. flip a defense. . That question could not be solved with one spring game. But the opening ride didn’t offer much solace. Williams needed just three plays to lead the Trojans down the field and find a wide receiver Mario Williams in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown, an early underbelly for the USC defense. We knew what we had to fix, safety Calen Bullock said. We came to the sidelines and said let’s calm down and just play football. USC running back Austin Jones (6), right, celebrates with wide receiver Mario Williams after Williams made a first quarter touchdown catch. (Allen J. Cockroaches / Los Angeles Times) Indeed, USC’s defense calmed down. It sometimes came after the quarterback. It kind of jammed in the secondary. It even came away with a spring win over the Trojans’ offense, 42-34, for what that’s worth. But after that first drive, it never faced Williams again, as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner sat after those first three plays. Three of the defense’s four force turnovers came against freshman quarterback Malachi Nelson, who struggled to gain a foothold on his Coliseum debut. Not to mention the defense still had run issues as several running backs, including a pair of impressive freshmen, blew through the Trojans’ front. Still, USC coach Lincoln Riley remained sunny about his defense’s prospects afterward. In particular, he pointed to a larger front seven as evidence. We all knew deep down that we had some holes there last year, Riley said. I mean it is what it is right? You knew. And even when we win games and play, play good defensively, you know, at some point this has to be addressed. Whether we won five games last year, eleven or fifteen games last year, it was going to be a focal point. Like it was going to happen. And so I’m excited about how that looks. There were definitely some changes since last season. That much was clear on Saturday. But whether they are enough, that will not be known for a while.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/sports/usc/story/2023-04-15/usc-spring-football-game-coverage-recap The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related