Photo by David Bloom / Postal media

Article content My own choice? Oilers in five

Advertisement 2 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Hockey News, the most venerable of all Canadian hockey publications, founded in 1947 and growing to become the true bible of the game, picks the Los Angeles Kings to beat the Edmonton Oilers in the 2023 playoffs. The Kings will win in seven games, predicts Hockey News’ Adam Proteau: The Oilers are under immense pressure to improve from the last few seasons leading to the Western Conference Finals. There’s just something about the Kings that makes us think they could upset Edmonton. It’s one of two premonitions in this file, but it’s a strong premonition. The Kings are looking for revenge after the Oilers knocked them out in the first round last season. LA almost won that series to take it to seven games before Edmonton won Game 7. The margin of error was paper thin and we see the same margin of error in this new matchup. The Kings were 2-2-0 against the Oilers in the regular season, and that’s a harbinger of how close it will be. But this time we think the kings will prevail.

Ad 3 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The opinion of the Hockey News is not shared by many others. At the Moneypuck websitethe Oilers are the favorite to win the Cup, with a 13.3 percent chance, ahead of Colorado, 12.4 percent, and Boston, 12.1 percent. Bee the athleticswriters Dom Luszczyszyn, Shayna Goldman and Sean Gentille have the Oilers over the Kings: Edmonton should win this one, but if last year’s matchup was any indication, the Oilers will have to earn every inch of ice to get there. They give Edmonton a 69 percent chance of winning, with the Kings at 31 percent. The Oilers are the rightful favorite in this series. Their best players are somehow better than ever before, and the rest of the roster is more balanced and supported. But Edmonton isn’t the only team to improve this year. The Kings, who nearly disrupted McDavid and the Oilers last spring, are stronger than the team that lost in seven games last time. They’ve also progressed beyond where they started the regular season. That makes for a really interesting series that has some upset potential.

Article content

Ad 4 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content At the Daily Faceoff, writer Mike Gould predicts Edmonton in four. This year’s Oilers almost feel like a team of destiny. Exactly what that fate is remains to be seen. Maybe they go out in a fiery blaze like the 2019 Tampa Bay Lightning. But for our purposes, let’s just say they continue their dominance from the stretch drive in their first round series. Skinner will stand on his head and McDavid will score 10 points on the power play as the Oilers win Games 1, 2, 3 and 4. Bee design kings, a betting site, writer Benjamin Zweiman also goes with the favored Oilers: The Oilers are heavy favorites over the Kings in the 2-3 Pacific Division matchup. While the Oilers finished just five points ahead of LA in the regular season, Edmonton is the most popular hockey team in the League going into the postseason. The Oilers have won nine straight games and 14 of their last 15 games. Connor McDavid is just getting too much for the Kings to handle. He has taken the entire team to the next level and the Oilers have taken steps to strengthen the defense by adding Mattias Ekholm. There is not much value in betting on this line. The Oilers should take care of the Kings and advance quite easily. It would be shocking to see a team this hot with the best player in the world going out early.

Ad 5 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content My opinion I’ll say this: The Edmonton Oilers of the first half of the NHL season would have lost to the Kings. It may not have been close. That Oilers team had an excellent offense from Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman, especially on power play, but the penalty kicks were bad to atrocious and it got a lot of 5-alarm chances, shots that go in about a third of the time. In the first 41 games of the year, Edmonton conceded 281 5-alarm shots, 6.9 per game. In the second 41 games, that dropped to 227 shots with 5 alarms, just 5.5 per game. Five-alarm recordings are a subset of Class A recordings, which occur about 25 percent of the time. In the second half, the Oilers had a Class A shot difference of +4.6 per game.

Ad 6 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content No wonder the Oilers outscored the opposition by an average of 4.4 to 2.9 goals per game in the last 41 games, earning 64 points, a percentage of 0.78 points. In the first half, Edmonton only earned 45 points, a mediocre percentage of 0.55 points at 3.5 goals for and 3.3 goals against per game. Nearly every Oilers player improved in some way from the first to second half. At The Cult of Hockey, we measure this by looking at the two-way play of individual players at equal strength. Almost every player saw an improvement when it came to making Class A shots, or defending against them, or both. The most improved players from the first to second half were, in order, Devin Shore, Klim Kostin, Derek Ryan, Ryan McLeod, Warren Foegele, Brett Kulak and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, all with huge and significant improvements in their two ways of performance.

Ad 7 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content But also improved were Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Dylan Holloway, Kailer Yamamoto, Evan Bouchard and Philip Broberg. The only players to have significant drop-offs from the first half to the second half were Zach Hyman and Evander Kane, both of whom battled through injuries in the second half. On top of this improved equal strength play, the Edmonton penalty kill also improved dramatically as Vincent Desharnias and Mattis Ekholm supported the back end. Desharnais and especially Ekholm were also strong players at equal strength, while goalkeeper Stuart Skinner picked up his game as he went along, giving the team calm and confident net-mind against some tough teams. In the end, of course, it’s possible that the Kings can beat the Oilers. Puck luck and injuries can play a big role in any series, not to mention goaltending, hot or cold. But if this series were played ten times, my own bet is that the Oilers would win eight out of ten.

Ad 8 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Share this article on your social network