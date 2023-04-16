Waverley Mosque hosts Saturday pre-Eid bazaar





Manitoba’s Muslim community gathered this weekend for an afternoon of shopping, partying and preparing for an upcoming holiday. The Pre-Eid Bazaar took place Saturday at the Grand Mosque of Winnipeg, 2445 Waverly Street. Local Muslim businesses sold clothing, jewelery and food as attendees viewed the market. “The community is eager to come together, celebrate, talk about Ramadan and the celebration of Eid,” said Ruheen Aziz of the Manitoba Islamic Association (MIA). “It’s almost like shopping for Christmas,” Aziz said. “They can buy clothes, they can buy jewelry, they can buy some food for tonight.” Eid al-Fitr – also known as the Sweet Festival – marks the end of Ramadan, when Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset for a month. “We have Eid, where people celebrate breaking the fast,” says Raed Hamdan, owner of Party Social. “So this event is like a preparation for Eid. The community comes here, small businesses come here and they sell their products.” Aziz was at the bazaar to promote the MIA’s sixth annual toy promotion, which also takes place at Waverley Mosque from 12:30pm to 2:30pm on Sunday, April 16. up to 16 years,” she says. Aziz said anyone can come to the mosque’s gym and donate a new, unwrapped toy for families in need. “Islam is all about giving and charity and that’s why it’s a very important event,” she said. “And it actually teaches the youth that they should be involved and volunteer and help those who are less fortunate.” Aziz said they are working with the Canadian Muslim Women’s Institute to package and distribute the toys to families in need. Donors can also fill out a card that comes with the toy. More information can be found at the MIA website. Eid will take place on April 20 and 21, 2023.

