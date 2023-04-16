Softball completes sweep in Bucknell, 9-5





Next game: Maine 4/18/2023 | 1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON ESPN+ April 18 (Tue) / 1pm Maine History LEWISBURG, Pa. Buoyed by five extra-base hits, the Boston University softball team completed its series sweep in Bucknell, 9-5, on Saturday morning. With their 16th straight win, the Terriers improve to 36-7 and remain undefeated in Patriot League play at 9-0. They now lead the country with 14 consecutive wins on the road as the Bison (10-25, 2-10 PL) fell to 1-5 at home. Senior Caitlin Cooker led the offense by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs in addition to setting a program-record two triples. Junior Lauren Kelecher junior Kayla Roncin and graduate Emily Ghent all collected two hits each while adding up to seven RBIs and five runs. In the circle, freshman Casey Ricard (15-2) earned the win after striking out five in six innings of work against two runs allowed. HOW IT HAPPENED BU seized the lead for good in the first inning with a Cokersingling up the right, a second steal and scored on Gant’s RBI triple to center right.

Bucknell threatened a walk and a single in the bottom half before Ricard earned a lineout and groundout.

In the second, graduate student Nicole Amodio doubled to right and scored on Keleher’s RBI single to center.

doubled to right and scored on Keleher’s RBI single to center. Roncin followed with another single and scored alongside Keleher on Coker’s two-RBI triple to right.

The Terriers added three more runs in the fourth using RBI hits by Keleher (single) and Roncin (double) along with an error.

The Bison got on the scoreboard with two runs on a single, RBI triple and sac-fly, but the Terriers regained the seven-run lead in the sixth on Coker’s RBI triple and Gant’s RBI single.

Bucknell attempted another rally against senior Allison Boaz with three runs on a walk and three hits, including a double with two RBIs, before earning a strikeout and groundout.

with three runs on a walk and three hits, including a double with two RBIs, before earning a strikeout and groundout. Ricard returned to the circle in the seventh and sealed the victory with her fifth strikeout in the game. NEXT ONE The Terriers will return home and then host Maine on Tuesday (April 18), with the doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

The BU will host the Black Bears at home for the first time since winning a weekend series in their final season in the American East in 2013.

