Top Takeaways for 2023 Gamecocks





COLUMBIA The Black team, led by quarterback Spencer Rattler, won South Carolina football’s spring game at Williams-Brice Stadium in sudden overtime on Saturday after regulation time ended 17-17. Rattler led the black team to a touchdown on the first drive of the game, passing 12-of-20 for 120 yards and a touchdown in his limited snaps. Luke Doty, the Garnet team’s starting quarterback, had a disappointing performance, passing 7-of-14 for 41 yards and losing 27 yards in a hurry. Garnet’s second-tier quarterback LaNorris Sellers was a surprise standout. The early-registered freshman was the second most successful rusher for Garnet, including a 15-yard scramble for a first down. He also threw a connection from 50 yards to receiver DJ Black. GAMECOCKS RECRUITMENT:South Carolina football has landed a different top state recruiting target than Clemson TRANSFER PORTAL:Why South Carolina football needs to use the NCAA transfer portal after spring training Transfer tight ends, look ready to use The Gamecocks’ cramped end room was emptied by the transfer portal, but the transfers Shane Beamer added to the position looked like an upgrade Saturday. Former Arkansas stand-in Trey Knox was a focal point of Team Black’s offense and his connection to Rattler seemed strong right away. He finished with a game-high six catches for 40 yards, plus the game’s first touchdown. For Garnet, transfer Josh Simon from Western Kentucky was also targeted. Doty didn’t have Rattler’s batting volume, but Simon still finished with five catches for 26 yards. Inexperience in secondary shows The black team only scored one touchdown after Rattler came off the field, and that was the result of broken coverage in the secondary. Star wide receiver Antwane Wells ran wide open in the left corner of the end zone, where second set QB Tanner Bailey connected with him for 34 yards. All quarterbacks were far more successful on passes than offenses on rushes, despite the team’s lack of experienced edge rushers. The only interception in the game was made by a linebacker, redshirt sophomore Colin Bryant, who returned Braden Davis’ throw for a touchdown. The offensive line is still struggling While the thin back room certainly contributed to problems in the running game, the Gamecocks’ offensive lines on both sides struggled to create space on the ground. The teams were selected by draft, so the team’s presumed starters never fielded a representative, but the offensive lines conceded a total of 10 sacks, including four off Doty. Projected starting left tackle Jaylen Nichols, who played on the Black team, also left the game early in the first quarter with an obvious left leg injury. He had a bad limp and had to be helped off the field and athletic trainers placed him on crutches by halftime.

