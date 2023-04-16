Harvard Clubs April Fest Windball cricket bowls off





Sport Jelani Beckles



Members of D Crushers attend the launch of the Harvard Club April Fest Windball Cricket Tournament at the Harvard Club, St Clair, on Friday. – ROGER JACOB THE Harvard Club Powerade April Fest Windball cricket competition took place Friday night at the Clubhouse in Port of Spain. The teams participating in this year’s tournament are Travelers Sports Club, Ban from D Park, D Drinks Spot Kitchen Krew, Push Overs Sports Club, Universal Flippers, D Crushers and Harvard Warriors. The tournament has unique rules due to the small concrete field on which the matches are played. If a batter hits the ball over the fence, they’re out. That’s why the batters have to look for quick hits during the game. The tournament is open to both men and women. President of The Harvard Club Brian Lewis delivered the welcome address. Lewis thanked everyone who played an important role in making the tournament possible. Kudos must be given to the hard working team of the Harvard Club Cricket Committee led by Mark Mason, Cricket Administrator, and supported by Robin Ramdeen, Carlton Harris and Fitroy George. This committee was suitably supported by Kim Mohammed to ensure that this event became a reality for 2023. My best wishes to all teams, players and officials. Lewis thanked all sponsors. They are Caribbean Bottlers TT Limited (Powerade/Dasani), Norman Industries, Angostura Ltd, AS Bryden & Sons (Trinidad) Ltd, Carib Brewery Ltd, The Fan Club, Massy Distribution, Holiday Snacks Ltd and Kishore Williams. Dionne Snaggs of Caribbean Bottlers, Vinod Balbirsingh of Norman Industries and Williams were among the sponsor representatives enjoying the opening night entertainment. Games were played after the opening ceremony.

