Dadeville football player killed at sister’s birthday party on way to Jacksonville State, says pastor





A pastor in Dadeville said as many as 250 people were outside an east Alabama hospital early this morning to hear of loved ones injured or killed in a shooting at a 16th birthday party. Ben Hayes is the senior pastor of Dadeville First Baptist Church and is team chaplain of Dadeville High School and chaplain of the Dadeville Police Department. It was a very sad, sad scene, he said. A very heavy night. A shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville on Saturday night left four people dead and reportedly 20 injured, according to multiple reports. Hayes said one of the Philstavious victims was Phil Dowdell, a Dadeville football player who had recently committed to playing wide receiver at Jacksonville State University. According to Hayes, the birthday party was for Dowdell’s sister. On April 8, Dowdell posted on Facebook: Every day my life goes up and up, it’s hard for me to get angry Michael Taylor, assistant football, basketball and track and field coach at Dadeville High, was on the scene this morning. He said Dowdell, a slot receiver, was one of the best football players in the state. He was also an honor student who played basketball and won state honors in 2022. It’s a small town. We don’t have too many crimes like this at all. So it’s shocking, very shocking. Very shocking, Taylor said. Hayes said he didn’t know what caused the shooting other than an argument. This is a good family in our community, good children, said a shocked Hayes this morning. Some of the best people lead this party. Earlier this morning, he stood with dozens of people inside and outside Lake Martin Community Hospital as they huddled and waited for a message about loved ones and friends. 6 Dadeville birthday party shoot There were probably 250 people there, family, children, neighbors, he said. This is a tight-knit community. They let family into the lobby. The police had asked me to be there to help comfort and contain the crowd. This morning, Hayes said community members gathered at the church to pray for Dadeville. There will be a prayer vigil in the church today at 5:00 PM. We wanted God to work on people’s hearts, he said.

