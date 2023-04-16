Sports
Andrey Rublev Defeats Holger Rune For Monte-Carlo Title | ATP tour
Andrey Rublev took his first ATP Masters 1000 title on Sunday when he defeated teenager Holger Rune 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 in the final of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.
In a clash between two of the ATP Tour’s greatest forwards, it was the fifth seed to triumph on a sun-drenched Court Rainier III. Rublev hit 33 winners and rallied from 1–4 in the third set to clinch the 13th and biggest title of his career after two hours and 34 minutes. Rublev sealed the win with his fifth ace of the match and fell to court in celebration.
“I have tears,” Rublev said. “I don’t know what to say to be honest. I don’t know. I’m just happy, finally. [I have] put in so much effort to win this freaking Masters 1000 tournament. In the end I lost 4-1, Love-30, I saved break points, thought there was no chance of winning, and somehow I did.”
With his 18th tour-level win of the season, Rublev improved to 1-2 in the final of the ATP Masters 1000 after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in Monte-Carlo and Alexander Zverev in Cincinnati in 2021.
“I hoped deep down that maybe I would get one chance,” said Rublev. “Maybe at least try to play to the end. Because I remember the previous finals mentally, I wasn’t ready and then I thought [I had] no more chance to win and I went all the way down mentally.
“And today at least I was [thinking]”Okay, if you’re going to lose today, at least believe to the end,” and that’s what I tried to do in the third set, hoping that maybe I’d get an extra chance to come back or something and in the end it was I able to do it.”
The 25-year-old, who passed American Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals, has moved up seven places to fifth in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin after his first Tour title of the season.
The 19-year-old Rune was aiming for his second ATP Masters 1000 crown after beating five Top 10 opponents en route to the title in Paris last year. The Dane now heads to the ATP 250 event in Munich, where he is the defending champion, with a 17-8 record on the season. Rune was the first teenager to reach the final in Monte-Carlo since Rafael Nadal, then 19, lifted the trophy in 2006.
The sixth seed has moved up two spots to No. 7 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings after heading into his first final of the year.
First time ATP Masters 1000 Champions since early 2022
As Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc watched, both players quickly started the first Masters 1000 clay court final of the season. Rune and Rublev both tried to make big cuts to the ball with their aggressive groundstrokes, with the former effectively using the drop shot in the first set to disrupt Rublev’s rhythm.
The Dane, who sank Jannik Sinner in the semifinals, saved seven of the eight break points he faced in the first set, frustrating Rublev before breaking the fifth seed in the 12th game of the set to lead.
However, Rublev reacted quickly in the second set. He won 90 percent (9/10) of his first serve points and was more clinical in the big moments on return, forcing Rune deep with his power to break and equalize twice.
The Dane raced to a 3-0 lead in the third set and hit with fierce accuracy on return to take the initiative. Rublev, however, worked his way back into the game from 1-4. He fended off two break points at 1-4 and then clawed himself level with aggressive hitting. At 5-5, Rune gave Rublev the decisive break when he hit a double fault at 30/40. Rublev then closed on serve to improve to 2-1 in his ATP Head2Head series against Rune.
