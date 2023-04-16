Michigan Wolverines Hockey: Who’s Staying? Who’s going?





Following on from Michigan’s second straight Frozen Four loss, the players were still on the ice when I thought to myself, I hope Fantilli comes back. Undeniably a selfish request, but after the mass exodus of 2022, can you blame me? After last year’s national semifinal defeat, Michigan lost 14 of its 29 players: Owen Power, Matty Beniers, Kent Johnson, Brendan Brisson, Thomas Bordeleau, Nick Blankenburg, Johnny Beecher, Michael Pastujov, Jimmy Lambert, Garrett Van Wyhe, Jacke Leavy, Luke Morgan, Jack Summers and Jake Gingell, not to mention head coach Mel Pearson. This year the number is expected to be around seven, boding well for team spirit and aspirations for the National Championship in 2024. Based on what we’ve learned over the past week, let’s take a look at this season’s roster with their stats for 2022 and find out what Team 102 could look like. Known/expected Returns

The Michigan Wolverines are guaranteed to lose two of their top three scorers, but will likely bring back eight of their top 12 scorers as well. If fans’ prayers are answered, Michigan could return 10 of its top producers. F Rutger McGroarty (18-21-39) – Confirmed F TJ Hughes (13-23-36) – Most likely F Dylan Duke (14/18/32) – Confirmed D Seamus Casey (8-21-29) – Most likely F Jackson Hallum (11/6/17) – FINAL D Jacob Truscott (12/4/16) – FINAL D Ethan Edwards (10/4/14) – Most likely F Mark Estapa (7/5/12) – FINAL F Frank Nazar (2-5-7) – Highly anticipated D Luca Fantilli (2-5-7) – FINAL D Steven Holtz (1-6-7) – FINAL F Philippe Lapointe (2-3-5) – FINAL D Johnny Druskinis (0-2-2) – FINAL F Kienan Draper (1-0-1) – FINAL D Brendan Miles (0-0-0) – FINAL G Noah West (.920 save percentage) – FINAL 5th year in the portal F Eric Ciccolini (7-4-11) – Committed to Clarkson D Keaton Pehrson (0-11-11) – Committed to North Dakota FNick Granowicz (4-6-10) 5th year (NOT) in the portal Jay Keranen (1-4-5) is expected to be eligible for another year and could be team captain next season. Toss coin Adam Fantilli (30-35-65) Shall we pray? While two seasons and out is the typical college route for NHL first-round draft picks, Fantilli isn’t your typical freshman. The winner of the Hobey Baker Award awaits the NHL draft (June 28) before making his decision, but the consensus for the future No. 2 could have skated his last game for the Wolverines. If he returns, it will be a championship or bust next season. Gavin Brindley (12/26/38) Brindley will also likely wait until the NHL Draft before deciding, but he is widely expected to return to Ann Arbor. If Brindley decides early, it could affect the decision of his linemate Fantillis. Away D Luke Hughes (10-38-48) – Signed and has already played with the Devils of New Jersey F Mackie Samoskevich (20-23-43) – Signed with the Charlotte Checkers (FLA AHL affiliate) F Nolan Moyle (3-4-7) – Not eligible G Erik Portillo – Signed with Ontario Reign (affiliated with LA AHL) G Tyler Shea – Entered the portal Freshmen with signed NLIs More freshmen are arriving, especially with the coaching movement in Madison and the transfer portal just starting to heat up in April. However, these four will be in Ann Arbor next season. F Tanner Rowe FNick Moldenhauer F. Garrett Schifsky G Marcus Brannman Commitments from the portal Boston College D Marshall Warren Next year’s team will be young again, but not nearly as youthful as Team 101. However, there are still several questions surrounding the team. Should head coach Brandon Naurato look for center depth and another goalkeeper in the portal? Will Fantilli or Brindley return? Will there be more freshmen? Can McGroarty, Hughes, Casey, Hallum and Nazar make a sophomore leap? The Wolverines certainly have the bones and talent of a contender next season, but winning a national championship takes more than that. As Naurato said in March, “One thing I told the guys at the beginning of the year, and I think it’s true, is it’s not the most talented teams that win at the end. It’s the teams that play together and it’s the teams that are closest to each other. Shortly after the NHL Draft, we should know exactly which players will have the chance to be the best team in the country next season.

