Amazing Alexander walks off in style at softball sweeps

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. Kelly Alexander marked a huge weekend for the Central Michigan Softball team as she exited the final game with a grand slam. The walk-off long ball made it 11-2 in favor of the Chippewas, ending the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Central Michigan advances to 21-19 on the season, 11-6 in MAC play, while the Broncos drop to 13-20 on the season and 7-7 in MAC play.

Grace Lehto threw her second complete game of the weekend, giving up only two basehits. The second and final hit of the game she allowed was a two-run home run in the top of the second inning. From there, no other Bronco reached base.

“It’s always hard to face a team a second time, like us, batters will make adjustments. After Grace gave up that home run, she struckout the next batter, she kept calm and we told her :” We got you . “I’m just proud of Grace in general. Our pitching staff throughout this weekend is a big contributor to why we won the sweep.” Said Head Coach for four years McCall Salmon .

Great Alexander

Not only did Alexander hit her second grand slam of the season, ending the game early, she also set a new program record for RBI in one game. She recorded seven in the game, four coming on the grand slam and the other three coming on a sacrifice bunt in the first, and two RBI hits to left in the fifth.

Head coach McCall Salmon describes Alexander as a “rough player” saying, “Kelsey is someone who likes to switch from shot to shot. She struggled a bit in our last series (in Toledo) but has remained committed to the process, taking one pitch and one punch at the same time. People who put good things into the game, the game gives it back to them and you could really see that in Kelsey’s performance today. I’m just really proud of her.”

Both clutch hits for Alexander, the double in the fifth and the obvious grand slam, came with a 3-2 count.

What this weekend’s wins mean

Victory in Sunday’s game completed the sweep over the Broncos. This weekend faced Western Michigan with more than just the softball games, as it was the Strike Out Cancer Weekend for the Chippewa Softball Team; a cause that hits close to home.

“ Kate Sexton has been a huge part of our team and we saw the struggle her mom went through and the toll it took on Katie and John and the strength Katie has had to have through it all. Raising money for her and her family at the Margo Jonker Stadium this weekend shows that life is bigger than the game,” said Coach Zalm.

Also on the victorious weekend, the Chippewas contributed to their now five-game win streak and fifth straight MAC series victory; this was their first series sweep of the season. “I told the team that I am very proud of their performance this weekend and the way we continue to defend our home field.” Central Michigan is 7-1 at Margo Jonker Stadium, with the best home record of any team in the MAC.

Over the weekend, the Chippewas were tied for fifth in the MAC with NIU, while Western Michigan was tied for second only. Now Central Michigan is tied for second with Miami and Western Michigan is tied for seventh. At the end of the regular season, the top four teams in the MAC make the conference tournament. Central Michigan is on the hunt to get back there for the second year in a row.

Look forward to something

Next, the Chippewas travel to Buffalo, New York, where they continue their Mid-American Conference season. “Every game in MAC game is important. We know that. So not just winning the series, but winning all three is what will continue to elevate us in this conference. Now we’re shifting our focus to Buffalo and being successful beyond.”