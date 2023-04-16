Son of former Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar makes IPL debut

RAWALPINDI: If you are a cricket fan anywhere in the world, chances are you know who Pakistan Chacha Cricket is.

Chaudhry Abdul Jalil, 74, the South Asian nation’s most famous cricket mascot, popularly referred to as Chacha or Uncle Cricket, is a fixture at Pakistan’s matches at home and abroad, always seen in his white beard and green salwar kameez, the national dress of Pakistan. , entertaining crowds with humorous commentary and chants, dancing with fans, signing autographs and welcoming the opposing team in his signature style.

The diehard cricket fan attended his first international match, between Pakistan and England, in 1969 at Lahore Stadium when he was 19 years old. Since 1998, he has been sponsored by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to follow the Pakistan team around the world, even receiving a monthly stipend from the body.

But while everyone knows about Chacha Crickets’ love for the game, few know about his affinity with the Middle East, particularly with the UAE, where he worked as a foreman for the Abu Dhabi Municipality for 25 years, and with Sharjah, where he worked on Sharjah Airport construction site and also witnessed the construction of the city’s now famous cricket stadium in 1980.

Jalil was there when the stadium hosted the first match between Pakistan and England in 1983. In fact, it was in that same cricket stadium where the Pakistani superfan first rose to fame.

I got my fame after a match in Sharjah, which was played between Pakistan and India in 1986, where people from both countries cheered the two teams all day long, Jalil told Arab News in an interview in Rawalpindi, where he was invited to a local cricket tournament as the main guest.

The undated photo shows an excerpt from an Urdu newspaper with a photo of Chaudhry Abdul Jalil (R), popularly known as ‘Chacha Cricket’, at the cricket stadium at Old Trafford in the UK. (Photo: Chacha Cricket (Official Fan Page)/Facebook)

Regional rivals Pakistan and India have one of the most famous sports rivalries in the world. Matches between them sell out months in advance and are heralded as a war without weapons.

Because of my unique attire when I first wore the Pakistan flag dress many people gathered around me and I led them in slogans for the Pakistan team which created a competitive environment with Indian fans also gathered to compete with us, Jalil said, narrating the Sharjah stadium scenes.

Pakistan superfan “Chacha Cricket” (C), aka Chacha Sufi Jalil, poses for a photo ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between the West Indies and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England, on May 31, 2019 (AFP /File)

Because of my witty slogans, many Pakistani supporters gathered and became part of the chant, which attracted broadcasters who often targeted me during the game, he said.

People started recognizing him after the game, said the mascot, and then I adopted these clothes permanently.

He recited the slogan he first shouted in Sharjah and which has since become famous all over the world:

Chachay di gal man kay kheelo, jum kay khelo, jum kay khelo, acha khelo, mil kay khelo, shaan say khelo, aan say khelo, dil say khelo, jaan say kheelo, jeetay ga bhai jeetay ga, Pakistan jeetay ga [Listen to uncles advice and play, play with conviction, play with conviction, play well, play together, play with glory, play with pride, play with your heart, play with your life, Pakistan will win, brother, Pakistan will win].

Pakistani cricket supporter Chaudhry Abdul Jalil, known as “Chacha Cricket” (Uncle Cricket), chants slogans while waving Pakistani and England flags during play on the first day of the second test match at Iqbal Cricket Stadium in Faisalabad, 20 November 2005 .(AFP /FILE)

I have watched more than 100 matches in Sharjah, Jalil added, and never missed a match involving Pakistan during my time in the UAE.

The UAE played an important role in his life, said Jalil, who is originally from Sialkot, and in achieving his dreams.

I have witnessed and participated in the building of the modern UAE, said Jalil. I went to the UAE in 1973 and initially worked as a laborer. Then I worked at Sharjah airport from 1974 to 1979 as responsible for concrete. Then I got a job at the Abu Dhabi Municipality.

Jalil remained with the company for 25 years, during which time he said he witnessed first-hand the phenomenal development of the UAE.

Even during his early years in the UAE, Jalil remained obsessed with cricket.

I loved cricket so much that every Friday we played it alternately in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, he said with a smile. We even set up a Sialkot Cricket Club in Dubai.

Jalil left the UAE in 1998 when the PCB offered to sponsor him to attend matches. This year, he celebrated 54 years of watching his favorite sport and vociferously supported his team around the world, including India, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

I’ve seen all over the world, including Africa, Asia and America, he said. In 1999, I got an honorary visa from England without checking my documents within an hour. Since then I have done 13 tours of England and six of India.

When asked who his favorite captain was after being a superfan all these years, Jalil immediately mentioned Imran Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq.

But if I had to name just one player in the world, he added, it would be Wasim Akram.

And his advice to the current squad:

My message to all players and people is to play cricket honestly, without cheating… Be a good person, a good Pakistani and a good Muslim.