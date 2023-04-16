Takeaway: Duke football shows off first team offense, new defense in adjusted spring scrimmage

While April falls in the middle of the spring sports season, it also represents the heat of spring football. This is the chance for teams to showcase their off-season progress and get a glimpse of what’s to come in the fall.

The Blue Devils played a modified line of scrimmage on Saturday as the entire depth chart got quality reps. Here are the takeaways from all three facets of the game.

Attack: Year 2 by Kevin Johns and Riley Leonard

Led by quarterback Riley Leonard, Duke had a prolific offense a season ago and the Blue Devils return every starting skill player. Therefore, this is definitely a different experience for the players than last year, the first season for offensive coordinator Kevin Johns.

When we entered [last year] we didn’t know where we stood, now we know the ropes of the criminal process, said graduate wide receiver Jalon Calhoun. Now it’s just getting that time together with Riley in the pass game and the run game and being in our spots.

The first team offense looked as advertised and it was clear that Leonard has developed more chemistry with his wide receivers. In a two-minute drill, the offense methodically worked its way down the field, capped off by a touchdown catch from Eli Pancol.

The most important thing is really just getting the experience back. We have that chemistry, so now it’s just taking it up a notch, Calhoun said.

Duke has a plethora of running backs at his disposal, and the elite backfield was on display Saturday. Graduate Jordan Waters demonstrated his hard-hitting running prowess, scoring a touchdown and smashing his way through multiple defensemen. In addition, Jaquez Moore and Jaylen Coleman circulated the ball well, keeping the offense on track.

Sophomore Terry Moore was brought to safety during this off-season to run back, leaving room for others to step forward. One name to watch in the backfield is freshman Peyton Jones, and Calhoun complimented his play as Jones was prolific in second- and third-team reps. The offensive line had two starters injured senior Graham Barton and graduate Jacob Monk, so the group had mixed results. There were some penalties and fouls from the younger players, but they did a good job protecting the quarterbacks. Last year, the Blue Devils gave up the fewest sacks in the ACC, a big part of their offensive success. In addition, Duke glimpsed his future as redshirt freshman quarterback Henry Belin IV leading the second team. Belin was extremely effective on the ground, displaying his ability to force out of the pocket and gain positive yards. His decision making and accuracy should continue to improve as he progresses, but the talent was undeniable. Hendrik got up. The game slowed down to him and he’s now slowing down his progression and making the right readings, Calhoun said. He’s a more vocal leader and puts guys in the right position, so I feel like that will take him to the next level.

Defense: new coordinator, same focus

Last year, the Blue Devils improved remarkably on the defensive side, but there is still room for growth. Tyler Santucci was hired as defensive coordinator in January and has already started this offseason well.

I think the defense performed well today, junior defense Brandon Johnson said. We tried to emphasize communication and I think we communicated well which led to the defense performance.

It was clear that energy and communications were major focuses for the defense. The atmosphere was lively, as enthusiastic players on the sidelines cheered their teammates during the line of scrimmage.

A key stat last year was the Blue Devils’ ability to knock down opponents, forcing 26 turnovers and 16 fumbles. In Saturday’s line of scrimmage, Duke recorded two turnovers and multiple pass breakups.

That is our focus every day. We practice flipping the ball so it can be transferred to play, Johnson said.

Despite losing his two leading tacklers in Shaka Heyward and Darius Joiner, Johnson believes the unit is ready to replace this production. Senior linebacker Dorian Mausi played a great game and recorded several tackles, including a big sack on Belin.

In general, the secondary limited big plays on the offensive end. Even as the team walked off the field, the defense made sure they kept everything to themselves. Johnson commented on the flexibility and depth of the defensive backs.

The [cornerback] room itself is a competitive room, I think that pushes everyone to get better, Johnson said. Availability is the best skill, so being able to move is good too. I like to move in secondary and show that I can play in multiple positions.

Special teams: Solid performance across the board

While the changed format of the line of scrimmage limited the scope of the special teams’ performances, there were still glimpses of this important group.

First and foremost, graduate punter Porter Wilson was outstanding. Wilson consistently hit the ball inside the 15-yard line, even with limited attempts.

Despite no live punt returns, Calhoun and sophomore wide receiver Sahmir Hagans took the Reps field traps. Notably, last year Duke led the ACC in average punt returns with this duo. On the kickoff return, senior safety Jaylen Stinson joined Calhoun.

Graduate Charlie Ham and sophomore Todd Pelino split punting duties on a perfect day as they each made their only field goal attempts. Special teams can make the difference between wins and losses, and having a solid unit is essential in the fall.

After a 9-4 season a year ago, Duke’s program was revived. To add to this, there is more optimism based on the amount of recurring production for the team.

Calhoun is part of a large group of returnees for the Blue Devils and he has embraced his role as the leader of this team. The Greenville, SC native was clear when asked why he chose to return for his final year of eligibility.

Chemistry, the guys coming back, Calhoun said. We can do much more than just nine wins.

The Blue Devils will participate in their annual Blue & White game on April 22.

Caleb Dudley contributed reporting.