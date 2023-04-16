WTA’s LTA fine for banning Russian and Belarusian tennis players is halved | LTA

The fine imposed by the Women’s Tennis World Board on the Lawn Tennis Association for the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian players has been halved after a successful appeal.

The Women’s Tennis Association and men’s equivalent body, the Association of Tennis Professionals, accused Wimbledon and the LTA of discriminating against their players and refused to penalize ranking points for Wimbledon in 2022. The LTA excluded Russian and Belarusian players from all its tournaments last year. in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The WTA quickly fined the UK tennis tournaments $1 million (805,000), while the LTA took $750,000 (604,000). The All England Lawn Tennis Club, which hosts Wimbledon and also owns the Birmingham warm-up event, was fined $250,000 (201,000).

The ATP also imposed a $1 million fine on its five UK events, all of which are owned by the LTA, meaning the UK tennis governing body paid a total of $1.75 million (1.41 million) in fines last year. has paid. As a result of the fines, the LTA will record a loss on the 2022 financial statements, which will be covered by the organization’s cash reserves.

The LTA appealed the WTA fines, with the two organizations eventually agreeing to halve their share of the fine to $375,000 (302,000). The successful appeal comes after the LTA decided this year to lift its ban and allow Russian and Belarusian players to participate in its events.

According to the LTA, the rules and procedures of the WTA are clearer, leading to a quick agreement between the two parties. The LTA has only been able to appeal to the ATP to reconsider its decision and is still awaiting a response.

Elena Rybakina, born in Moscow but representing Kazakhstan, won the women’s title last year. Photo: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Scott Lloyd, the LTA’s CEO, said the LTA would have spent the money from the fines on other things and had to withdraw from certain activities, but insists it has not fundamentally changed the organization’s plans.

We would have necessarily spent that money in a different way this year, Lloyd said.

We prefer not to invest them in fines. Does this mean we have fundamentally withdrawn from our performance competition calendar in 2023? No, because we feel so strongly that it is right to continue to invest in what we have prioritized.

Despite the highly contentious spat with the WTA and ATP, Lloyd believes the past year will enable the organizations to work more closely in the future. In some ways I would like to think that the level of respect between the organizations has actually improved over this period. Because we interacted a lot more about some tough topics and worked our way through them together.

Meanwhile, the LTA has expressed interest in the possibility of hosting a pre-Wimbledon grass court Masters 1000 tournament should the ATP seek to pursue a 10th event. Andrea Gaudenzi, the ATP chief executive, has made significant changes to the ATP calendar since the start of his term in 2020, previously proposing a 10th Masters 1000 event in the second week of the grass-court season. The ATP has not yet decided whether it will seriously pursue the idea.

If those discussions eventually turn into something that they are happy to work on and therefore get to work on, then we would certainly try to make sure that we go through that process and that, subject to the conditions that it is right for us, of course, we expressing our interest in bringing it to Britain, Lloyd said.