NYPD vs. FDNY hockey game ends with a TKO!





The National Hockey League is on hold for a few days as teams gear up for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs, but there was still some hockey going on over the weekend, including what saw a friendly exhibition game between the NYPD and the FDNY should have been. However, the game wasn’t as friendly as both teams interacted physically throughout the game, and that was true for the game from start to finish. With just 30 seconds left in the third and final period of Saturday night’s game, Thomas Esposito of the FDNY and Ryan Dermody of the NYPD treated fans to what would prove to be the best side of the game. Right from the confrontation, the two men squared off, dropping their gloves and helmets as Paul “Biznasty” Bissonnette went wild in the booth while making the call. At first, it looked like Dermody would get the best out of his opponent, but a devastating right hand from Esposito would knock NYPD’s Dermody down in a heap. Although Dermody still clung to Esposito, it was clear he was seeing stars, and the on-ice officials made the right decision to protect him from further punishment. Dermody was on shaky feet even when he returned to the NYPD bench, leaving absolutely no doubt as to who came away with the win in this particular tilt. Update:Just seconds later, there was a devastating knockout in the same match!

