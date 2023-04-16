Blue Tops White, 10-0, in the annual spring game

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. On a rainy Saturday afternoon in Happy Valley, the Penn State football team took to the field at Beaver Stadium for the annual Blue-White Game. The blue team defeated the white team 10-0 to close out the spring training calendar for the squad.

Within the numbers

Two Pockets for Dennis-Sutton

Danny Dennis Sutton led the game with two sacks. The sophomore defensive end was a force for the white squad, with three solo tackles in the game, including two sacks and a quarterback rush.

Four Solo tackles for Robinson

freshman Ta’Mere Robinson placed second on the white team’s defense with four solo tackles in the game. Fellow newcomer Tony Rojas , which appears later on this list, ended up with six. The freshman linebackers came to play for the Nittany Lions for real this afternoon and kept the blue team’s scoring to a minimum despite Drew Allars 200+ meters in the air.

Four Only breakup for Blue

Abdul Carter D’von Ellies, Johnny Dixon And Daequan Hardy each knocked down a pass for the blue squad. The blue team secondary limited the white team to just 56 total passing yards in the game.

Eight Large (15+ yard) passes for blue

Sophomore quarterback Allar went 19-30 for 202 yards on the air, including eight 15-plus-yard passing plays. His stroke from 28 yards to Omary Evans was the only touchdown of the game. Allar also completed a 15+ yard pass in every quarter of the ball game, with Caden Saunders on the receiving end of three of those big passes. Red shirt freshman Beau Pribulas also got into action, throwing a 22-yard pass to Evans himself.

Nine Total tackles for Rojas

Rojas, another freshman linebacker, led the game in a total of nine tackles for the white team. He flew all over the field, with a break-up and also a half tackle for loss.

28 Yard landing from Allar to Evans

The game’s longest offensive play was also the game’s lone touchdown, coming in the first quarter. Allar found Evans for a 28-yard score to set up the blue team early, a lead they would not relinquish for the rest of the game.

62 Yard punt for Thompson

Senior punter Riley Thompson bombed a 62-yard kick on the first drive of the game for the blue squad. The FAU transfer made its only attempt of the day count, over 50 yards with one shoe.

80 Receiving yards for Evans

A sophomore wide receiver, Evans led both squads with 80 yards in the air for Team Blue. He pulled in five of his seven goals for 80 yards and the only touchdown of the game.

107 Passing yards for blue in the second quarter

Allar and Pribula led the blue squad to over 100 yards in the air in the second quarter of the game. In just 11 minutes, the two quarterbacks completed eight of 12 passes for 107 yards.

202 Passing yards for Allar

The second-year signal caller led the Blue offense all day, completing 63 percent of his passes on that day. He threw for the lone touchdown of the day, capping off a solid outing in his final play this spring.

63,000 Fans present

Despite the early rain, an estimated 63,000 fans showed up to support the Nittany Lions at their annual spring game. The clouds cleared by the end of the game and the Penn State stalwarts were treated to a sunny finish to the 2023 Blue-White Game.

Prize winners

Four Nittany Lions were recognized for their performances in spring training during halftime of the game. Junior Curtis Jacobs was presented with the Jim O’Hora Award, sophomore Nicholas Singleton received the Red Worrell Award and redshirt sophomore Tyler Duzansky received the Coaches Special Team Award.

The duet of Keaton Ellis And Dear Fashanu were honored with the Frank Patrick Memorial Total Commitment Award, which goes annually to team members who consistently fulfill their responsibilities in all facets of the football program and do so in an exemplary manner. This includes academic pursuits, off-season preparation, in-season dedication, conduct, and community service. Jeff Hartings, Wally Richardson, Justin Kurpeikis, Bryan Scott, Robbie Gould, Josh Hull, John Urschel, Trace McSorley, Tommy Stevens, Jonathan Sutherland , Sean Clifford , Juice Scruggs , Tyler Warren And Nick Tarburton belong to the previous recipients.

The Worrell Award is presented to the offensive player who has best demonstrated exemplary conduct, loyalty, interest, attitude and improvement during spring training. First presented in 1958, the award is named in honor of the late Red Worrell, a high school All-American from Centerville HS who was tragically electrocuted in an accident after an exceptional season on the Nittany Lion freshman team from 1957. Previous Worrell Award winners include former offensive coordinator Fran Ganter, Lydell Mitchell, Mickey Shuler, Steve Smith, Kyle Brady, Bryant Johnson, Rodney Kinlaw, Graham Zug, Matt Stankiewitch, You cry Brian Gaia, Brendan Mahon, Juwan Johnson, Miles Sanders, Michael Menet, Blake Zalar and Dear Fashanu .

The defensive award is named in honor of Jim O’Hora, a longtime Penn State assistant coach who served on the coaching staff for 31 years. Loyalty and attitude particularly characterized Jim O’Hora and typified many of the previous winners, including Walker Lee Ashley, Andre Collins, Michael Haynes, Anthony Adams, Tim Shaw, Michael Mauti, Jordan Hill and Stephon Morris, Jordan Lucas, CJ Olaniyan, Anthony Zettel, Garrett Sickels, Koa Farmer, Kevin Givens, Yetur Gross-Matos, Tariq Castro-Fields, PJ Mustipher and Ji’Ayir Brown . The O’Hora Award was first presented in 1977.