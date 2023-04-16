Tennis: The championship window is now

The Northwestern men’s tennis team has won six games in a row, most recently with back-to-back wins against two top 50 opponents (No. 23 Illinois and No. 45 Nebraska). The Cats, now number 23 in the ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings, are peaking at just the right time.

The Big Ten tournament awaits in Bloomington, Indiana in two weeks. Three weeks of NCAA tournaments then take place, culminating in a championship game in Lake Nona, Florida. Whether NOW will get that far in the bracket remains to be seen, but now there’s an equally good chance for the Wildcats to make a run.

Last year, Northwestern was bounced in the first weekend of NCAAs, losing to No. 8 Kentucky 4-2 in the second round. The year before, the team met the same fate, dropping to No. 4 Texas in Match 2.

Still, the Cats have undoubtedly improved from that 2021 season, when they finished with a winning percentage of 0.636, to now (if the season ended today, the team would be sitting at a winning percentage of 0.696). One of the catalysts for such an improvement? Experience.

The 2023 singles line-up was, in a specific order, as follows: Ivan Yatsuk, Steven Forman, Simen Bratholm, Trice Pickens, Presley Thieneman and Gleb Blekher. Graduate students grab hold of four of those six rackets. The correlation in the team record with the development of the older quartet Yatsuk, Forman, Bratholm and Pickens is noticeable.

Hailing from Belarus and transferring from USF to NU for his final year of eligibility, Yatsuk finished his freshman year with a 9-12 singles record. He earned his first-ever ranked win as a sophomore. In his third year, Yatsuk recorded a 15-9 clip in singles. Last year he seemingly took a step back, finishing with a losing record in the singles category and calling it quits in South Florida. But this year, as a member of NU’s top 25 squad, Yatsuk has found a home, going 10-6 with appearances on Court 1 and Court 2.

Forman has been the prodigy at Northwestern since he arrived in 2019. A transfer from the University of Michigan, Forman came to NOW with an impressive list of high school honors: 2x Singles State Champion, 3x All-State and the 2018 Mr. Tennis in Michigan. In the two previous seasons, Forman was consistently on court 1, where he faced the top 20 players in the country. Wins followed and the transfer student was in the ITA’s top 90 collegiate singles players. Now Forman alternates with Yatsuk for the team’s first-place finish in singles.

Bratholm has long been the team’s trump card in doubles, but he has made good progress as the team’s third option in one-on-one matches. Unlike his two teammates who were above him, the Norwegian has been with NU his entire career. Familiarity with the coaching staff and steady progress against better competition has honed Bratholm’s singles game to a respectable strength. In 2021 he was selected in the Norwegian Davis Cup team, one of the best youth tennis teams in the country. This year, Bratholm’s singles level was 7-7, but his consistent ability to hold down stubborn opponents has made him a valuable asset to the team.

Rounding out the pack of graduate students is Trice Pickens, another four-year associate alongside Bratholm. The North Carolina native was one of the top Cats recruits in program history, ranking No. 21 in his high school class. Pickens shone on Court 2, Court 6 and everything in between. Truly one of the Wildcats’ most versatile players, also offering quality doubles play. Pickens has been an elite leader during his tenure. He’s a whopping 10-4 this season, having won four of his last five games and in 2023 has never lost in back-to-back appearances.

If you haven’t caught it by now, it’s that Northwestern lives and breathes through its graduate students. It is a common feature of many teams in tennis or any other field to rely on seasoned veterans, but NUs lack of youth in the base six is ​​worrying. Admittedly, head coach Arvid Swan only puts his best guys on the field, who are almost out of eligibility. The concern is that the strides the Cats have made over the past four to five years, from 14-14 in 2018 to what could end up as a 7-20 2023 campaign, could be for naught if the program ends the year with none of the main contributors and no hardware.

The window to win is right now. In a month’s time, the Purple & White will have the chance to punch their ticket for the NCAA Championships. If not now, when? It’s impossible to predict with certainty, but it seems unlikely that a core as strong as the team’s current four students will emerge from the woodwork.