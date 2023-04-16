Playoff Preview: LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

The LA Kings begin their second straight Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance with a rematch against their first-round opponent from last season, the Edmonton Oilers.

If last year’s seven-game run is any indication of what to expect in part two, it’s bound to be another intense, skillful, and physical battle between the rivals. The fireworks begin Monday in Edmonton at 7 p.m. PT on Bally Sports West and ESPN.

“If we’re not ready now, shame on us. We have worked on everything to prepare for this part of the season, now we have to apply it.” — Todd McLellan

Keys to victory for the LA Kings

1. Discipline

This one is clear. And LA Kings head coach Todd McLellan agrees so much that he feels no need to take it up with his players.

“I don’t think we need to talk much about them, because their power play speaks volumes. If we plan a short run, we can march to the penalty area. No matter how good our penalty kill is, they score one in three. They will have opportunities and they will make you pay. So we have to be smart. We know that.”

The Oilers are executing an all-time great power play with a 32.4% season conversion rate. For the LA Kings, they’re going to have to play a physical game against an opponent who’s going to get their lick, but as McLellan said, they’re going to have to be smart. The more games played in 5v5, the more likely the Kings will win this series.

2. Mikey Anderson – Drew Doughty

The fact that Drew Doughty was not in the playoff series between these two division foes last year was a huge loss to the LA Kings. There may not be a player more ready to take on this series than Doughty. He’s been waiting since 2018 to return to playoff hockey and having to check the press box last season due to an injury has only added to his excitement level.

Sitting in the stands, watching the fans go wild in both arenas and seeing the emotion with which all the guys played on the ice just made me that much hungrier. I’m just super excited to get started with it.

Doughty is the best defender in the LA lineup. And the combination of Drew and his partner Mikey Anderson is not only the Kings best defensive combination, but also one of the most important shutdown duos in the National Hockey League.

Among defensive pairings in the league with at least 500 minutes played this season, they own a 48.03 Corsi against per 60 (5th) and 2.38 expected goals against per 60 (14th), according to EvolvingHockey.com. But it’s been their ability to put the brakes on Connor McDavid in the two games against him that should give the Kings a favorable run.

It’s a small sample, but in 20:04 ice time for Anderson-Doughty against McDavid this season, they achieved an expected goal share of 68.20%. Without Anderson-Doughty on the ice against the Oilers’ superstar, the expected target share drops to 41.65%, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

3. Depth Scores

The LA Kings don’t have the top-heavy superstar offensive talent that the Oilers possess. Adrian Kempe finished a 40+ goal season for the Kings for the first time since Robitaille, but they will need others to step up their game.

I look to players like Trevor Moore, Alex Iafallo and Phillip Danault to play offensively. Especially since it looks like the Kings will have to miss both Gabe Vilardi and Kevin Fiala to start the series. And if the “Nice Line” can make its way back to fame, it would be a huge boost for LA.

Also, the young players in the line-up for the Kings are expected to score as well. Quinton Byfield, Arthur Kaliyev and Rasmus Kupari have all struggled in the goal column this season and that should turn around. It’s time to get past the mindset of this series by just being an experience builder for them. When Todd McLellan was asked if it’s time for Byfield to start scoring goals, his answer was simple: “Yup.”

4. Keeping

With all the talk about the offensive firepower the Oilers possess, Joonas Korpisalo and Pheonix Copley will be leaning on. While McLellan has given no indication of who his starter is for Game 1, if the last two games are any hint, Korpisalo will be in net for LA on Monday night. And looking at some statistics, that seems like the most logical choice.

Since the trade deadline of March 3, Korpisalo has been in the top ten in almost all statistical categories for goalkeepers. He owns a 7-3-1 record with LA and has a .921 Sv% (7th) and a 2.13 GAA (4th), including a .871 Sv% at high risk, which is 7th among all goalies with at least 300 minutes since the deadline, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

The Oilers showed the ability to win low-scoring games during the latter part of the regular season, abandoning the idea that they would need to score five or six goals per game to win. If that remains the case, the goaltending game between the LA Kings duo and Edmonton’s surprise rookie Stuart Skinner will be something to watch.

5. Stick to the 1-3-1 system

Speed ​​is one of the Oilers’ best attributes. And the best way to slow down Edmonton’s explosive attack is to clog up the neutral zone. The main advantage of a good 1-3-1 system. The exact system the LA Kings like to implement.

I hope you’re ready for another fun, bone-chilling, nerve-wracking playoff game between two teams that clearly don’t care about each other. This one is going to be a doozy. I’m looking forward to it and can’t wait for Monday night!