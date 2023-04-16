WTT Champions Macao 2023 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group starts tomorrow





MACAU, April 16 – WTT Champions Macao 2023 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, hosted by the Sports Bureau of the Macau SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-hosted by the Macau Table Tennis General Association , will be held at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion from April 17 to 23, 2023. The tournament will feature 32 male and 32 female world players competing in men’s singles and women’s singles. Chinese national team players such as Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng and Wang Manyu arrived in the city today to prepare for the upcoming matches. Table tennis elites gather in Macao The star-studded lineup for this tournament includes: Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Wang Chuqin, Liang Jingkun, Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi from China; Tomokazu Harimoto, Yukiya Uda, Mima Ito, Hina Hayata and Kasumi Ishikawa from Japan; Truls Mregrdh from Sweden; Hugo Calderano from Brazil; Dang Qiu and Dimitrij Ovtcharov from Germany; and Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting from Hong Kong, China. In the men’s singles, Wang Chuqin will defend his title against Andrej Gaina, while world number 1 Fan Zhendong will try to defeat Patrick Franziska in the first round. In the women’s singles, world number 1 and defending champion Sun Yingsha will start this year’s campaign against Hana Matelov from the Czech Republic. Japan’s Mima Ito and Kasumi Ishikawa will face Elizabeta Samara of Romania and Nina Mittelham of Germany respectively tomorrow, while their compatriot Hiroto Shinozuka will take on Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong, China. Alexis Lebrun of France takes on Truls Mregrdh of Sweden and Hugo Calderano of Brazil takes on Omar Assar of Egypt for a place in the last 16. The round of 32 matches is scheduled for April 17 and 18 and the first session on April 19. The round of 16 matches will be held during the second session on April 19 and on April 20. The quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place on April 21 and 22, respectively, and the finals in both categories will be played on April 23. TicketS further on sale Members of the public and tourists can purchase tickets, including standard and courtside VIP tickets, through MacauTicket.com, by phone, at Kong Seng outlets in Macao and Hong Kong, through mobile applications Ctrip Travel or Trip.com, Damai. cn website, or at the Tap Seac Multisport pavilion during the event period. Tickets for each session cost between MOP 300 and MOP 1,000, depending on match dates and seat availability. Free seats apply to all tickets and each person can purchase a maximum of 4 tickets per session. Ticket discounts are available for standard tickets on specific dates. Ticketholders are reminded that access to the venue begins one hour before the first game of the day starts. Online ticket holders can pick up their tickets at the ticket office next to the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion bus stop on Rua De Ferreira Do Amaral, from two hours before the first match of the day. Upon collection, cardholders are required to present their receipt and the ID on file for the purchase of the ticket. If a representative collects the tickets on behalf of the ticket holder, he/she must present his/her own ID, the receipt, a copy of the ticket holder’s ID and a written authorization from the ticket holder. All the above documents must be presented before the ticket holders or the representatives are allowed to pick up the tickets. Discount card holders must present a valid Macau student card or ID upon entry, otherwise the full ticket price will apply. For more information, visit the events website at wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the Macao Major Sporting Events Facebook page, (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and (Macao SAR Sports Desk) WeChat subscription account. Round of 32 matches on April 17 Ladies singles 11:30 am Yangzi Liu (Australia) vs Dina Meshref (Egypt) 12:40 Ying Han (Germany) v Fu Yu (Portugal) 13:50 Lily Zhang (USA) v Hina Hayata (Japan) 3:00 PM Manika Batra (India) vs Cheng I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) 16:10 Nina Mittelham (Germany) vs Kasumi Ishikawa (Japan) 7:35 pm Mima Ito (Japan) vs Elizabeta Samara (Romania) 8:45 p.m Chen Szu-Yu (Chinese Taipei) v Adriana Diaz (Puerto Rico) Men singles 12:05 PM Kristian Karlsson (Sweden) vs Jang Woojin (South Korea) 1:15 PM Yukiya Uda (Japan) vs Lee Sang Su (South Korea) 2:25 pm Kirill Gerassimenko (Kazakhstan) vs Darko Jorgi (Slovenia) 3:35 pm Liam Pitchford (England) vs Simon Gauzy (France) 7:00 PM Hiroto Shinozuka (Japan) vs. Wong Chun Ting (Hong Kong, China) 20:10 Alexis Lebrun (France) vs Truls Mregrdh (Sweden) 21:20 Omar Assar (Egypt) vs Hugo Calderano (Brazil)

